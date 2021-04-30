"He is a boxer, and he's 100% attractive," Fernanda says in a sneak peek at Sunday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life

90 Day: The Single Life's Fernanda Meets 'Hot' New Roommate in Miami After Breakup with Robby

Life in Miami is already heating up for 90 Day Fiancé's Fernanda Flores.

Following her breakup with her most recent flame, Robby, the reality star made the big move from Chicago to Miami, which is chronicled on Sunday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life.

In a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Fernanda, 22, meets her new roommate Noel as they move some boxes into her new apartment, which they'll be sharing, and discuss checking out some nearby beaches. "If you need help, I'm happy to help," Noel, 30, tells Fernanda.

"When I told my trainer that I was looking for a place he told me he had a good friend in Miami that was also looking for a roommate," Fernanda explains in a confessional.

"He's just a really nice guy," she adds of her roommate, while barely suppressing a laugh. "He is a boxer, and he's 100% attractive. He's hot, right?"

After the two continue to banter for a bit, Fernanda tells Noel she decided to move "because I feel like I accomplished everything I wanted to do in Chicago" adding that she's "excited" to be in Miami "because there are a lot of opportunities for me."

"I'm excited about taking my body to the next level, as well, like work out more at the gym," she continues during their flirty dialogue. "Do you think that I can become a boxer?"

"Of course," Noel replies, before adding in a confessional that he thinks "Fernanda will be a very fun roommate — especially for me, because I've never had a roommate yet. It will be a new experience."

He goes on to ask Fernanda if she's single. "Yeah, I am single. Why? Are you single?" she asks, as Noel smiles and says he is as well.

A blindsided Robby was initially speechless when Fernanda told him about the move in a recent episode. "Are you kidding me? Let's backtrack for a second, 'cause you just said something [and] I think it's important that we talk about it," he said.

"I need to get out of my comfort zone," the model said. "Try new things."

To the cameras, Fernanda said her life in Chicago reminded her too much of her ex-husband Jonathan Riveras, hence the abrupt move to Florida.

"I just want to leave it behind," she explained. "My agent told me that there's going to be opportunities for me in Miami and since I'm not as interested anymore in Robby, I don't have a reason to stay here."

"I hope he understands," she added.