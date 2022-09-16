'90 Day: The Single Life' 's Debbie Is 'Tingly All Over' in Romantic Tryst with Tony After 14-Year Celibacy

Good things come to those who wait? Debbie Johnson from 90 Day: The Single Life sure hopes so!

In an exclusive sneak peek at the next episode, Tony and Debbie finally get a chance to size each other up in person.

She explains of their time bonding online: "We just have this special connection, it's wonderful."

But this isn't just any rendezvous — Debbie hasn't had sex in more than a decade (13 or 14 years, to be specific).

"Staring into each other's eyes, I get tingly all over my body," she says with naughty chuckle.

"We've been flirting with each other for several weeks," Debbie explains. "We have built up this sexual tension in anticipation."

After Tony eventually ask her to join him in a little alone time, Debbie says, "I don't think Tony moved fast enough when he asked me to go up to his room. Slow poke."

Suffice it to say, Debbie has high expectations for how the night will turn out: "I hope that we're gonna melt into each other's arms, we're gonna hold each other, we're gonna fall madly in love."

The couple make their way upstairs to get hot and heavy on the bed. "I'm a little nervous," Debbie tells Tony between smooches.

"I'm crazy about him," she confesses. "So, god, it's really scary."

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.