'90 Day' 's Debbie Sheds Bittersweet Tears Realizing She's Moving Countries to Be with a 'Man I Barely Know'

Thing have started to hit home for 90 Day: The Single Life's Debbie Johnson.

On Monday's episode, Debbie and her boyfriend Tony finished packing up her house to make the big move to Canada.

"The day has finally arrived," she revealed to the camera. "We're leaving Las Vegas and we're going to Canada. I can't believe it's really happening. I'm really excited."

Debbie, 70, paused and continued, "The hardest part about leaving is uncertainty," she said. "I'm giving up my life. What's going to happen six months down the road if Tony and I have a big fight and he says go home?"

"It's just the unknown," she admitted. "It's a little frightening."

When Tony asked her how she was feeling about the move, Debbie shared, "I'm leaving my whole life and where I raised [my son] Colt for 37 years. He and I have always been together. It's going to be totally different. I'm not going to be close."

Debbie looked around and admitted, "Leaving this house is weird because we've had really good memories here. And we've had really bad memories here."

"What do you think? Are you ready?" Tony asked, prompting Debbie to start crying. Tony pulled her into a hug and told her it was all going to be OK.

The couple then sat for the cameras and Debbie was very candid. "It's so scary because, who does this at 70 years old? Who gives up their whole life, their friends, their family, their son, their country? Leave everything they have, to live with a man I barely know?" she said before cuddling into Tony.

Debbie revealed she wanted to follow her heart and enjoy her life with Tony.

"You have to take a chance," she said. "If you feel it right in your heart you have to go with it. I'm ready to start my life over with Tony. I want to spend whatever time we have left together and be there for each other."

Debbie then wrote a letter to Colt: "We've always been connected but now it's time for us to go our own ways. Please realize I'll always be there for you. If you need me just call."

Debbie later admitted in a confessional interview, "Leaving Colt is probably the second hardest thing I've ever had to do in my life after his dad passed away."

She continued, "He's my son, he's my baby. I want Colt to know I love him. It really is difficult saying goodbye to everything I know and love. I don't know what my life will be, but you have to move on."

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.