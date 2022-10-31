'90 Day' 's Debbie Hopes Son Colt Is 'Happy for Me' as She Packs and Braces to Tell Him About Canada Move

Debbie Johnson is officially moving in with her Canadian boyfriend Tony after meeting just twice in person

By
Published on October 31, 2022 09:00 PM
90 Day: Debbie Is '100 Percent Sure' She's Ready to Move to Canada for Tony After Meeting Twice
Photo: TLC

90 Day: The Single Life's Debbie Johnson is packing her bags for her big move to Canada!

On Monday night's episode, the reality TV mom is gearing up to leave life in America behind — and move in with her new boyfriend, Tony. There's one thing weighing on Debbie's mind, though: she still hasn't told her son Colt Johnson she's decided to move.

During the episode, Debbie put boxes into storage with the help of a friend, all the while, considering the difficult relationship with her son — from whom she's become distant in recent years.

Before she could tell Colt, Debbie had to tell her friend. "I'm going to Canada with Tony," Debbie said after a moment of hesitation. Her friend had a simple, yet concerned, response. "Okie Dokie," she said. "You've got guts."

When Debbie asked the friend if she thought the move was "a mistake" the friend said, "I think it's fast."

She added, "I'm happy for you, but also, scared s---less."

Even though Debbie's best friend wasn't totally sold on the idea, she wasn't the hardest person Debbie had to tell. Debbie still contemplated how she'd even bring up the news to Colt — who was now living with his wife, Vanessa Guerra.

"Is Colt aware that you're actually doing this and moving to Canada?" the friend questioned.

Debbie just shook her head. "We haven't really sat down to talk since before I left," she said. "He tells me I'm an emotionally unavailable mother. Do I seem like emotional unav— emotional wreck, maybe," she joked.

90 Day: Debbie Is '100 Percent Sure' She's Ready to Move to Canada for Tony After Meeting Twice
TLC

Because of Colt's recent years of criticizing Debbie's sometimes overbearing parenting — which began when he and ex-wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima lived in her house — they've drifted as close family members. Debbie still harbored hopes of reconciling.

"Colt is everything to me," she told cameras. There's even more to Debbie's life that explains why Colt, her only son, is her world.

"I never thought I could have children. Before Colt's dad, I was married to my first husband, Steve. We were very much in love, and I became pregnant when I was 17," Debbie explained. "Steve had been drafted, he was between boot camp and being shipped to Vietnam. We got married, and seven months later I had a premature baby and he passed away."

After the war, Debbie lost Steve, too — not to death, but to the new person he'd become during his time in the military. With someone new, Debbie conceived again, despite doctors telling her she couldn't get pregnant.

"Again, my baby was born three months early. I didn't know if he was gonna live or not, but he did," Debbie said of Colt. "So, he's very precious and he's very special. I don't wanna lose him. He's my miracle baby."

90 Day The Single Life
Colt. TLC

In conversation with her friend, Debbie explained her next steps. "I want him to meet Tony, but he always seems to blow up whenever we sit down to talk. If he gives me a bad time about it, Tony will get on his case about it — and I don't want that."

Debbie considered telling Tony not to get involved or defend her, should Colt have strong opinions about the quick-paced relationship.

"I hope he's happy for me," Debbie said when anticipating the conversation. Her biggest fear: that Colt will take the news poorly and cut Debbie out of his life for good.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

