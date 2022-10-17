Debbie Johnson felt a little in over her head during her visit with boyfriend Tony on the latest 90 Day: The Single Life.

On Monday's episode, the 69-year-old widow landed in Canada where Tony, 69, greeted her at the airport with a hug and kiss, a couple weeks after they last saw each other during his visit to her home in Las Vegas.

"I rented a car because if he and I get in a fight or something, I can leave. I don't know this person, I really don't know him. I think I do. But I do watch crime shows too," she said with a laugh during a confessional. "I'm not stupid."

She added, "For all I know, Tony could be a psycho. I could end up in his basement, trapped. I don't know what I've got myself into."

Debbie explained that she was "nervous" and "excited" leading up to her first time in Tony's apartment, where she was considering uprooting her life to move in with him.

"The main thing I wanna find out on this trip is how we co-exist," Debbie said. "If I don't feel comfortable in his house or if he does not feel comfortable with me in his house, it's not gonna work."

Debbie was left in shock at the sight of Tony's apartment, which was decorated with dragons and skulls. "It's not exactly what I expected to see," she admitted.

After what she called a "really successful night," Debbie woke up the next morning and explained: "Coming into this house last night, I was a little bit creeped out. But in broad daylight, he's not so bad. It's a little less creepy. It just might take a little getting used to."

The couple later went to dinner with two of Tony's best friends, where Debbie came to realize how big of a step it would be to leave her own life behind and move in with Tony.

"If I move here, I won't have any friends or family close by," she said in a confessional. "It doesn't matter how much I want to be with Tony, it depends on if I'm capable of leaving my life, my family, my friends behind. I'm not sure I can do that."

Earlier in the episode, Tony mentioned that he only saw his mother "once in the past year" and they previously had a falling out for more than 20 years. "That sounds like what's happening to Colt and I, unfortunately," Debbie said of her son.

"Colt has a tendency to get on my case about things and be kind of rude or mean. I want Colt to understand that I want a relationship that's an adult, respectful relationship," Debbie said. "If I move to Canada with Tony, there may be a chance I may never be able to repair my relationship with Colt and that scares me, really scares me."

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.