Debbie Johnson decided to make a huge life change in the name of love on the latest 90 Day: The Single Life.

On Monday's episode, the 70-year-old decided during her second visit with long-distance boyfriend Tony that she is "100 percent sure" she wants to move from her home in Las Vegas to live with him in Canada.

After meeting Tony's friends the night before, Debbie was left contemplating whether she was willing to make such a big leap, leaving her friends and family behind in Nevada, or if she was "moving a little too fast."

"This visit to Canada has been a test, and I need to decide one way or the other if I want to move to Canada and live with Tony or end it and move back home," Debbie said in a confessional.

During their walk on a beach, Debbie said "I love it here" and that being there with Tony is "probably the most relaxed that I've felt for many years" in contrast to noisy, crowded Vegas.

"I only have tonight to figure out if Canada is the right place to live. It's a whole different life, and I just wanna make sure I'm making the right decision," she explained. "This is life-changing, totally life-changing. I want to be sure, and it's really, really hard to do that when you don't have a lot of time.

"I can see myself being happy here but I have a lot of mixed feelings. I have to decide if I want to leave my family and my friends. I've never been separated on a permanent basis from [son Colt], so it's the biggest decision I've ever made in my life," Debbie added.

Over dinner at a steakhouse, Debbie said she has felt "very comfortable" staying at Tony's home, adding, "I could spend every minute of the hour with you, and I would love it."

"That's good, because I really don't like having, even, family invading my privacy even for short periods of time," Tony said. "However, having you there has been great. It feels natural."

Debbie voiced concerns that after a few months, they could "change [their] feelings" about each other. "If I decide to move up here and I become irritating or if you just don't have the same feelings you thought you had, I need to know. Because I don't want to be somewhere I'm not wanted," she said.

"No, I would tell you right away. I promise," Tony said, to which Debbie responded, "But it's scary. Right now, Colt and my relationship is... I don't know where it is, I don't know where it's going. Am I willing to leave Colt behind? I don't want him to feel like I'm giving him up, deserting him after all these years."

After pointing out that Colt is married to Vanessa and they "need their space," Tony admitted that "it would be nice to meet them" and even offered to make another trip down to become acquainted with the family and help Debbie move back with him.

"I would like that. I think it would help our relationship and Colt's and my relationship," Debbie said.

"I love you very much dear, I really do. Are you really willing to take a chance, pack up everything, move up to Canada and move in with me?" Tony asked, to which Debbie responded with a smile after a brief hesitation: "Yeah ... I'm 100 percent sure."

Debbie added in a confessional interview: "I want Tony to be my forever. I am in love for the last time in my life. But I'm still worried about Colt. I don't know how he's going to react when I tell him I'm moving in with Tony. I'm risking a lot by moving to Canada."

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.