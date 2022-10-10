Colt Johnson isn't sold on the idea of his mother, Debbie Johnson, moving to Canada just yet.

In Monday night's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Debbie considered moving in with her new boyfriend Tony — which would mean moving to a different country after only meeting once in person.

The episode featured Colt's hesitant conversation with his mom, which happened to be one of the first times they've chatted since their relationship soured.

"I was totally shocked when Tony asked me to move in with him cause we've only spent three days together," Debbie said in a confessional interview. "If I move to Canada, I'd be leaving everything I've ever known behind. Especially my son."

As Debbie prepared for Colt's arrival, she said, "Colt and I haven't really talked since our last blowout, so it's very difficult. We need to figure out how we solve our problem."

When Colt sat down, Debbie explained the situation that led to an invite from Tony. "I was supposed to move in with Audrey because we have to be out in three weeks," she said. "But that's changed. So,I talked to Tony last night, and I'm going to visit for a few days."

Then Debbie dropped her bombshell: "He suggested that I move in with him, just go up there and live."

Colt, who hasn't met Debbie's boyfriend Tony, responded with questions: "Who is this guy? Who is Tony?"

Debbie told him, "He treats me really good. I'm crazy about him. We're soul mates."

That said, Debbie seemed to be as torn as Colt when it came to deciding next steps. When she solicited Colt's advice, and he asked her, "You're kinda moving a little bit quickly, don't you think? You're going from zero to soul mate."

"But we have a connection," Debbie interjected. "We have an instant connection."

Colt left the conversation with no opinion on the matter — just well wishes for Debbie. "Well, it's your life. I hope you know what you're doing," he said. (Debbie's friends have also previously expressed similar concerns about the pace of Debbie's relationship. )

Earlier in the season, Debbie met Tony for the first time in Las Vegas when they spent a few days together in Sin City, ending the trip ended by each telling one another they were falling in love.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.