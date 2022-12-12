'90 Day' 's Debbie and Colt Seem to Sever Mother-Son Relationship: 'Better Off That He Disconnects from Me' 

"I think today went terrible. I don't know if I'm ever going to talk to my mother again" said Colt during the final part of 90 Day: The Single Life's season 3 tell-all

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

Published on December 12, 2022 10:00 PM
90 Day's Colt and Debbie Seem to Sever Mother-Son Relationship: 'Better We Go Our Separate Ways' Can we grab a still of 4:42 for tout and  10:17 and 14:50 for in-text https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RkU-37l4w0UlTnroAqQNU64MpN6Lbrdb/view
Photo: TLC

Colt Johnson is distancing himself from his mother, Debbie Johnson.

In Monday night's conclusion of 90 Day: The Single Life's season 3 tell-all special, he questioned their mother-son relationship and her whirlwind romance with boyfriend Tony.

Debbie and Colt came face to face for the first time amid growing strain in their relationship after he and Vanessa Carrera eloped, as well as growing concern from Colt after Debbie's moved to Canada to be with Tony.

"Colt, what exactly are you looking for in your relationship with your mom?" asked host Shaun Robinson.

As Debbie rested her head on Tony's shoulder looking angry, Colt responded, "I feel like my mother has always been more of a friend."

Debbie asked, "I do everything for you but you don't feel like you have a mother?"

TLC

Although Colt had a close relationship with Debbie — who homeschooled him in middle school and high school — after the passing of his father, things changed when Debbie lived with him and Vanessa during the early stages of their relationship.

The past was bought to light by their fellow cast, including Tania Maduro, who told Colt: "The way you were raised, you're never going to do anything on your own, and in the way your life happened, that's how it is. But you have to get to a point where no one can help you and you got to do it on your own."

Natalie Mordovtseva commented that Debbie robbed Colt of his independence by isolating him. But Tim Malcolm wondered why Colt was still unhappy if Debbie was not living with him anymore.

Colt explained, "I feel like she doesn't tell me anything. I'd like to know more of what's going on."

Tony jumped in to say he didn't feel Colt was making an effort to communicate, but Vanessa shot back that Debbie never made an effort to speak with Colt after he began to reach out to her following her move.

Colt then dismissed Debbie and Tony's relationship as "surface level" and was generally unimpressed when he asked Tony to express his feelings for Debbie.

Tony offered his take on Colt and Debbie's issues: "I think he blames his mother for everything."

As the conversation escalated, Tony grew angry enough to ask to leave the stage and vowed never to speak with Colt again.

Debbie said through tears, "I seem to make Colt upset every time he sees me, so it's probably better off that he disconnects from me."

TLC

After more back-and-forth, more tears, the host called for the segment to end since it was clear Debbie and Colt's relationship wouldn't be repaired that day.

As they went backstage, Colt said in an interview that he believed his mother wouldn't ever talk to him again. Tania advised him to try talking to Debbie again, and as they prepared to leave, Debbie stepped forward to hug her son.

Colt stressed to Debbie that she could reach out whenever she needed, and Debbie said the same back to him. The pair went their separate ways, leaving their relationship issues unresolved.

