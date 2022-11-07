'90 Day' 's Debbie's Son Colt Fears They'll 'Never Have a Better Relationship' After She Moves to Canada

90 Day: The Single Life's Debbie Johnson finally broke the news that she's moving to Canada — to son Colt even as she feared he wouldn't react well.

On Monday's episode, Debbie and her boyfriend Tony met up with Colt and his wife, Vanessa Guerra, for dinner to tell him that she's packing her bags and making the move up north.

"I am so stressed because Colt is very unpredictable," Debbie revealed to the cameras. "And also, I have not seen Vanessa since she decided to move out. She thinks I'm interfering in their relationship, so things could get really ugly."

In the episode, Debbie and Tony arrived at the restaurant where they found Colt and Vanessa already sitting down at their table. Debbie introduced Tony to Colt and Vanessa for the first time.

"My mother doesn't like to listen to me. She thinks she knows best, but it's very important for me that she at least doesn't make a mistake," Colt said in a confessional.

After their food arrived, Debbie told Colt she and Tony "feel like we've known each other forever. We love each other. I don't know how to explain it, but we do."

Vanessa asked Debbie, "What makes him so perfect?"

"Everything," Debbie answered. "He's the calm one and I'm, you know, crazy. And he loves me."

Colt asked Tony point-blank: "Would you say you love my mother, Tony?"

Tony said yes and explained, "It's funny when you meet somebody and you get along instantly and you can literally talk about anything, and we've always gotten along. It's just something, you know."

Vanessa chimed in that Debbie seemed happy, and Colt and Debbie both agreed, with Debbie adding in a confessional that she was choosing to break the news of her move at this dinner because she felt it was "now or never."

And so she dropped her bomb, telling Colt and Vanessa: "We're packing up, and we're moving to Canada. Tomorrow's our last day here."

"Seriously?" Colt asked. "How long are you gonna stay up there for?"

"Forever," Debbie replied. Colt questioned if Debbie was really ready to move in with Tony, and she insisted she was.

"We believe in destiny. It was destiny when I met your dad. That was definitely destiny. And this was destiny too," Debbie said.

"I don't really have a frame of reference for the type of man that my mother should date or be interested in only my father and let me tell you, Tony is definitely not my father," Colt said in a confessional interview.

"I didn't think she'd move so quickly with Tony," he continued, "but now with the distance between us, I'm afraid my mother and I will never have a better relationship."

As Debbie suggested Colt and Vanessa travel to Canada for visits, he brought it back around: "I would still like to try to improve our relationship. I would like to at least continue to try something."

Debbie agreed. Colt then pointed out how he would not see her again after this dinner, teasingly asking if she would miss him.

"Oh my God, I've never been away from you. Of course, I'm gonna miss you," Debbie said. He affirmed that he, too, would miss her "a lot."

Debbie later said in a confessional: "I'm really surprised that Colt is okay with me moving to Canada, but I am concerned that he's gonna resent it."

She continued, "I really hope time away from each other and giving him his space will lead to a good family relationship."

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.