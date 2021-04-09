90 Day: The Single Life's Big Ed Gets Ready to Share a Hotel Room with New Flame Liz

The pair booked a hotel room after she agreed to attend a wedding with him out of town

Big Ed is getting ready to share a bed with a woman again for the first time since his split from ex Rosemarie Vega.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek Sunday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Ed, 55, arrives in a hotel lobby with his new girl, Liz, to speak with the receptionist about booking a room. Ed and Liz, who agreed to be his date to a wedding out of town, will be sharing a bed together for the first time.

"It's been a while since I shared a room with a man, but I'm still okay with just sharing a bed," Liz, 28, says in a confessional. "If Ed frustrates me, he's getting the floor."

After they book their hotel room for the night, Ed recalls the last time he shared a bed with a woman.

"So the last nice hotel I was in the Philippines with Rose. And it's also the last time I slept in a bed with a woman. I kinda blew that one," he says in a confessional, as a flashback of his not-so-great comments to Rosemarie about her unshaven legs is shown. "But now, I have an opportunity to be redeemed."

He adds, "So if there are any little quirks with Liz, things I don't like or care for — like if she doesn't shave her legs — I'm probably not going to say anything."

Ed met Liz while she was working as a manager at one of his favorite restaurants. He asked her out has been pursuing a relationship with her ever since.

The pair boast a 27-year age gap, which Liz has expressed as a concern of hers. "It does worry me though, with the whole age thing or something," Liz says during a previous episode to Ed. "Like all those problems that came with, like, Rose would come up again."

Though Ed argued that "age is just a number," Liz noted in response: "I don't exactly believe in that."

Liz has also said that doesn't want to "rush" the relationship after going through two divorces. "I'm still guarded. We've grown like a great connection, but I have no problems telling Ed if I only feel like this is going to be a friendship and not moving forward, just because of my very recent heartbreak," she said on an earlier episode.