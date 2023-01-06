'90 Day: The Other Way' Season 4 Features Coming Out Story, 43-Year Age Gap and 'Surreal' Life Changes

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will premiere on TLC Jan. 29

Published on January 6, 2023

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is almost back — with hopeful Americans moving worldwide to pursue their love stories.

The first look at season 4 of the 90 Day spin-off shows new couples and places, each couple with their own challenges. From donkey rides that end in falls to apparent cheating scandals, there's no shortage of shocks as the Americans try to get comfortable in their new homes.

Cultural clashes are abundant in the trailer. "Look, here the woman does the housework," Yohan says to Daniele. She fires back with a line that seems to offend, saying, "You are my wife."

There will also be a 90 Day first, with one cast member, Gabriel, coming out as transgender. Though his girlfriend, Isabel, loves him for who he is, he'll take the brave step of telling her Colombian family. "I have something to tell you and I don't want to hide this from you anymore," Gabriel says.

In private, he asks Isabel — should her family not accept him, "will it be me or your father?"

90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
TLC

Another couple struggles with "freedom" as American Nicole adjusts to life in Egypt. "You have, like, more freedom than any wife I can have," Mahmoud tells her.

The trailer nears its end with one woman, Debbie, telling her 43-years-younger boyfriend Oussama that he's "creepy," adding to cameras: "He took my trust and he urinated all over it."

Here's a little more about each of the cast members that will be introduced in the fourth season of The Other Way.

Daniele and Yohan

Daniele and Johann, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
TLC

Daniele is moving to the Dominican Republic from New York after she appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise. During a routine vacation, Daniele met the fitness instructor in the lobby of her hotel. Now, she's leaving America to cut out the distance in their relationship.

Debbie and Oussama

Debbie and Oussama, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
TLC

Debbie's story may sound similar to those 90 Day stars past. She's 43 years older than her Moroccan boyfriend, Oussama, and her family is extremely skeptical about their love story. However, Debbie is ready to leave America for good after her soul connection to the man.

Jen and Rishi

Jen and Rishi, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
TLC

Another hotel lobby meeting led to love for Jen and Rishi — but not immediately. In India, she initially declined his advances. They were engaged shortly after. Rishi's family doesn't know Jen exists, as they plan for his arranged marriage.

Kris and Jeymi

Kris and Jeymi, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
TLC

This pair will meet in person for the first time on The Other Way as Kris leaves behind her close-knit American family to join virtual love Jeymi in Colombia. The biggest surprise? They're supposed to wed just days after she gets there.

Nicole and Mahmoud

Nicole and Mahamoud, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
TLC

While visiting Egypt, Nicole met Mahmout in a fabric store, and he proposed on the spot. They married three weeks later — and she didn't tell a soul. Now, Nicole is moving to Egypt for good, though she still doesn't know what she's in store for in terms of their cultural differences.

Gabriel and Isabel

Gabe and Isabel photographed for TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 4
TLC

Isabel and Gabriel have a strong foundation in their love. However, it may shake when Gabriel decides to come out as transgender to Isabel's Colombian family.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 will premiere Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

