'90 Day' : Despite Their Sexual Chemistry, Jeymi Calls Kris a 'Psychopath' After Weapons Store Shopping Trip

A preview for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way shows Kris set on buying a new weapon in Colombia — leaving Jeymi confused

By
Published on February 26, 2023 10:00 PM
90 Day Fiancé: Jeymi and Kris
Photo: Jeymi Noguera/instagram, Kris Foster/instagram

Jeymi Noguera is learning new things about Kris Foster every day.

In a preview for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jeymi visits a gun shop with Kris — so her fiancée can buy a new weapon. Though Jeymi attends the shopping trip, she appears hesitant about Kris' intention of buying a tactical knife.

When Kris asks to see a giant knife, Jeymi takes off her face mask to show the extreme shock she has on her face.

To cameras, Kris explains why she's shopping for a weapon. "I have always carried some sort of weapon," Kris says, as Jeymi gives her a concerned look.

The whole notion of weapon shopping doesn't sit well with Jeymi. "This is crazy," Jeymi tells cameras. "Oh my God, she is a psychopath."

Kris and Jeymi, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
TLC

Despite this snag in their relationship, their first meeting as seen on Sunday's episode was a major success. After seeing each other in person for the first time, Kris and Jeymi said they had no problem with their sexual chemistry.

"It has been everything I imagined and more," Kris said of her first night with Jeymi. "Jeymi and I have had so many moments through text and video chatting, but you never know what to expect in person. I was nervous about whether our sexual chemistry was going to be great or not. But, we had no problem with that."

Jeymi shared her side to cameras. "The sex is amazing," she said, and added some celebratory snaps.

Kris and Jeymi met online, and had a long distance relationship — and engagement — until Kris packed her bag for Colombia. The women are set to marry just nine days after Kris moves abroad.

The couple has had some issues in the past. Kris temporarily ghosted Jeymi a few times, returning just in time for Jeymi's birthday. During their longest period without contact, Jeymi actually met someone new. She returned to the same app where she met Kris and had a month-long fling with someone new online.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

