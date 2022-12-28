'90 Day' 's Sumit and Jenny Appear to Spend Christmas with Family Members After Being Disowned

Sumit and Jenny were pictured with his brother, Amit, and his wife celebrating Christmas 2022

Photo: Sumit and Jenny/Instagram

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh seem to be soaking up the holiday cheer after a turbulent year.

The TLC couple spent the holiday with loved ones — after this season showed them being formally disowned by his family. In a photo slideshow shared to the couple's joint Instagram account, Sumit's brother, Amit, and his wife are pictured at their 2022 Christmas gathering.

"Hope you all had a wonderful Christmas ❤️💚. See you next year 😉🥳🥳🥳🍹🥃 2023 😁," Jenny, 61, and Sumit, 32, captioned the video.

There was no photo of Sumit's mother or father, but other family members — including children of the family — were seen throughout. This led fans to think Jenny and Sumit may have mended the rift in their family and been welcomed home for the festive season celebrations.

"Wait?!?!?! Everyone was together?!?! Sumit's family?!?" one commenter wrote. "That's the Christmas miracle we all want."

Another replied, "Glad to see some of Sumit's family coming around! ❤️ Hopefully you were also able to see some of your family for the holidays Jenny! 💚"

90 Day Fiancé's Jenny Risks 'Injuries' as the Oldest Woman in Kama Sutra Class with Sumit
TLC

During this season of the 90 Day spin-off, Sumit and Jenny dealt with being ostracized from his family in India. Despite their decade-long relationship, Sumit's family has been adamant he break up with Jenny in order to marry someone younger.

This led Sumit to marry Jenny in secret. When he finally confessed they'd tied the knot, his family was devastated — and Sumit and his mother have not spoken since (at least not on camera).

The last interaction featured between Sumit and his father was a family meeting — including Jenny's daughter — which didn't help mend any fences. Sumit's father said the only way Sumit would be welcomed back into the family was if he ended his marriage.

Amit has been at each of these meetings — often taking the side of the family or attempting to ask questions that may help the family see eye to eye. It seems Amit and Sumit's relationship is still strong — at least for now.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.

