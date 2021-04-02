90 Day: The Single Life Sneak Peek: Fernanda and Robby Clash Over the Pace of Their Relationship

90 Day Fiancé's Fernanda Flores is struggling to navigate her new romance.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Fernanda goes on a date with new man Robby, and though things start off strong, she eventually confronts him about the pace of their relationship.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This is probably the most amazing date I have ever had, like, for real," says Fernanda, who was previously married to Jonathan Riveras before their divorce in 2019.

"That's super sweet," Robby replies.

"I know you're a really hard worker and you're ambitious — I'm an ambitious person, so that's why I feel like we match a lot in that way," Fernanda continues. "But it's important for me to know where I'm standing at, you know?"

90 Day Fiance The Single Life: Fernanda and Robby clash on their date Image zoom Credit: Discovery+

"So what, I didn't call or text enough?" he asks.

"Maybe, yeah," Fernanda says, as Robby asks again, "Really?"

"Like, not [as much] as I would like to," she says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

But Robby says he needs to take his time in the relationship.

"I will tell you one thing very simply: Things don't happen overnight, and maybe you're used to something happening overnight," he says. "You said about your prior relationship that it was all way too fast and you're jumping into something, but for me, I take my time and you have to get to know somebody more than what we know on each other's surface level."

90 Day The Single Life Image zoom Credit: TLC

"I don't have any expectations just yet, but I also am a little bit concerned in my future because…" Fernanda begins to say before Robby interrupts her. "It's not that I didn't reach out, I didn't reach out enough," he says. "What's enough for you?"

"No matter what I say, that concern to you is deep-rooted," he continues. "I can't answer the questions you may have in that way, only time can tell."

"And actions," she suggests.

"I mean, yeah, but what actions do you want other than this?" Robby says, referring to their romantic date on a yacht.

"I appreciate it, but honestly, at the end of it all I'm used to something a little bit different," she admits.