90 Day Fiancé's Molly Hopkins Prepares to Introduce Boyfriend to Daughter with Special Needs

On 90 Day: The Single Life, Molly is dating Kelly, a cop from New York City

Molly Hopkins is ready to take an important step in her relationship with boyfriend Kelly.

In PEOPLE's sneak peek at Sunday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Molly prepares to introduce Kelly to her 10-year-old daughter Kensley for the first time.

"Even though he had seen her on FaceTime and talked to her almost every day, and they have built that rapport with each other, when you just have a conversation with Kensley, it's very hard to understand that she actually has a disability," says Molly.

Given that Kensley was born with special needs, Molly, 45, says she felt it was important to talk to Kelly about what his interactions with Kensley might be like.

"When you have a child that has a fragmented chromosome and approaches life in a different way, and you're in a new relationship and it's time for them to meet your kid, you have to have the conversation to really let your partner understand your kid," she says.

During breakfast with Kelly, a cop from Brooklyn, New York, whom she connected with online, Molly tells him a little more about Kensley's personality.

"She's brilliant," she says. "When she's talking to me when I'm upset, her reasoning and logic is so smart. She has normal conversations with you, she uses big words in the right context, but she can't tie her shoes."

Becoming emotional, Molly also explains that Kensley can be sensitive to conflict and physical touch.

"It's not easy, this is part of my crazy world," she says. "She's going to come today and everything may be just fine, but you never know when something might happen."

Along with Kensley, Molly is also mom to 21-year-old daughter Olivia.

