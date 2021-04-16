"I'm leaving this weekend," she says in the clip

90 Day: The Single Life Sneak Peek: Fernanda Breaks Up with Robby After Revealing Move to Miami

90 Day Fiancé star Fernanda Flores is ending things with her recent flame, Robby.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Fernanda and Robby embark on their third date — and though he's optimistic about their future, she has some bad news.

"There's no doubt that there's chemistry between us," he tells the cameras. "Despite her fear and her concern with the way that we have been communicating with one another, that's just something that her and I have to work on together."

"My goal in dating right now is finding my partner in life," he adds. "And I think with Fernanda, this relationship is projecting upwards and it's great."

After they sit down for a meal, things begin to go south. "So tell me, what are you doing?" Robby asks.

"What am I doing? I mean, it's been weird in my life," Fernanda replies. "How things are with COVID in Chicago now that winter is coming, I don't know."

"I've been actually thinking I need a change," she continues. "So I'm moving to Miami just to, you know, explore other opportunities. I'm leaving this weekend."

A blindsided Bobby is initially speechless before saying, "Are you kidding me? Let's backtrack for a second, 'cause you just said something I think it's important that we talk about it."

"Well, I need to get out of my comfort zone," she says. "Try new things."

"Okay, Fernanda, I mean, come on," he replies. "I want you to know that was a bomb that you just dropped so nonchalantly, like you were passing bread. And I don't know what that means for us in the future, but I also know that I care about you."

To the cameras, Fernanda says her life in Chicago reminds her too much of her ex-husband Jonathan Riveras, hence the abrupt move to Florida.

"After everything I've been through, I feel like Chicago is just too close to my past and my ex Jonathan and all that stuff," she says. "I just want to leave it behind. My agent told me that there's going to be opportunities for me in Miami and since I'm not as interested anymore in Robby, I don't have a reason to stay here."

"I hope he understands," she adds.