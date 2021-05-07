90 Day: The Single Life Sneak Peek: Danielle Opens Up About Her Insecurities from Her Past Marriage

90 Day Fiancé's Danielle Jbali is healing old wounds to find love again.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Danielle goes on a second date with Robert, a man she met on a dating app. After the pair go axe throwing, Danielle is overwhelmed with emotion as she prepares to tell Robert about her past with ex-husband Mohamed.

"It makes me more nervous that I don't know how he's going to react, but I need to get it off my chest so he can better understand my insecurities," she tells the cameras.

She then addresses Robert: "You're the first guy that I'm telling this to. My ex-husband, he had said that no man would ever want to sleep with me because he was accusing me of smelling, and stuff like that."

"And I've just now started facing that, because in order to get back out there into the dating world, I have to let my guard down and let someone in," adds Danielle, 47.

As it turns out, Danielle had nothing to be nervous about. Robert reveals that he has also struggled with his self-esteem and can sympathize with her situation.

"I understand, because I've had some of the same issues," he says. "My ex-wife was kind of the same way, [I've] always been told, 'You weren't good enough,' or, 'You're too big,' or, 'You're too that.' But, you try to get past it. I have pretty bad self-esteem issues myself."

He continues, "You just always wonder if you are good enough. It hurts, like you said, it's a big thing being told that by someone that you're in love with, or you were in love with. So, I understand."

"I've always had self-esteem issues, because I've always been on the heavier side," she replies. "And sometimes I feel like that I'm not good enough."

Robert then shares what he believes is necessary for a healthy, supportive relationship — and what he's looking for going forward.

"You want somebody that loves you, is going to help you build you up and not build you down, not talk bad about you, but support you and make you a better person," he says. "As partners, that's what you're supposed to do is make your partner better. That's what I'm kind of looking for."