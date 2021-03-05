Colt Johnson is one of six franchise alums featured on the new discovery+ spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life

90 Day Fiancé's Colt Johnson Says He's a 'Changed' Man as He Asks Vanessa to Be His Girlfriend

Colt Johnson is ready to take the next step with Vanessa Guerra.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Colt plans an intimate date with Vanessa, during which he shares his feelings and asks her to be his girlfriend. But before she can say yes, Vanessa wants to make sure that the 90 Day Fiancé alum has learned from his past mistakes and is ready to be in an exclusive relationship again.

"I booked a private chef's dinner just for the two of us, and during the dinner I'm going to ask Vanessa to be my girlfriend," Colt, 35, tells cameras. "I think Vanessa is having fun. I like making Vanessa happy and I want to keep doing that."

And while he's hopeful that they'll make their romance official, he understands that Vanessa is hesitant — especially since she witnessed him go through two messy breakups.

Colt and Vanessa have been friends for years, even before his split from his ex-wife, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, with whom he starred on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé. For his second shot at love on TLC, Colt appeared alongside his now-ex Jess on Happily Ever After? season 5. Their relationship was far from happily every after, though, as Colt admitted to cheating on Jess at one point with Vanessa.

As seen on a previous episode of The Single Life, Colt confronted Vanessa about why they couldn't become more than friends. Her reasoning? Because she didn't trust him.

"I can understand why Vanessa would be afraid. She knows that I hurt Jess and she doesn't want to be hurt herself," Colt says in the sneak peek. "But, I'm changed, and that's why I want to ask her to be my girlfriend, and I hope she says yes."

After being seated by the chef in the intimate backyard setting, Vanessa changes out of her pants and T-shirt into a mini dress with heels — a look that Colt calls "amazing."

Upon being presented with the appetizer portion of the meal, Vanessa tells Colt she feels "so spoiled" and says "this is one of the best dates I've ever had."

Colt proceeds to tell Vanessa that he's a different man than he once was — a change he credits in large part to her.

"I've grown a lot, I've changed. A lot of that has to do with you," he says. "You know, a lot of the relationships I've been in the past, girls were embarrassed by me or they didn't like something about me that made me feel very insecure. And it wasn't until I started hanging out with you, just being your friend, I was like, 'Oh, I'm actually normal.'"

"I wouldn't change anything about you, darlin,'" Vanessa assures him.

With friends of his getting married and having children, Colt realizes that creating a life with someone is something he desires as well. "I want that," he says. "I really want to throw my effort into you."

But Vanessa needs clarity first — specifically, the assurance that he's ready to commit to only her. "And you're 100 percent sure you can stop with all the other ladies?" she asks.

"Yeah," he says. "I know you don't really trust me, so if you have any suspicions, talk to me. Be honest with how you feel."

"There's only one girl that I want to spend my time with," Colt adds. "I'd like to make you my girlfriend."