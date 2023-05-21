'90 Day' : Rishi Is Hellbent on Marrying Jen — Even Though She Doesn't Consider Him Her Fiancé Anymore

Despite a drawn out and emotional breakup, things might not be over between 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh — at least, that's what Rishi hopes.

During Sunday's tell-all, the couple — who broke up during last week's season finale — revealed they have reconnected in the six months since their separation.

"There was something else, I think, in store for us," Jen said of a recent wedding she and Rishi both attended, but not as a couple. "We reconnected while I was there."

Rishi, 32, described Jen's decision to end their relationship as a "heat of the moment" choice. "Love is, like, endless."

After reconnecting at the wedding, Jen, 48, shared that she and Rishi were "intimate" as they spent time together.

Despite Jen and Rishi's excitement about their reconnection — which Rishi described as "salvation" — their castmates still had questions about what the future might hold for the couple given that their breakup was spurred by Rishi's decision to side with his family, who refuse to accept Jen, rather than with his fiancée.

"I think Rishi didn't stand up to his mother for you, I think he was a coward," said jilted American Debbie Aguero. "Where was your passion for her? There was no passion!""

"You don't defend your woman, bro," said Gabriel Paboga.

Daniele Gates then put Rishi on the spot and asked him whether he would prioritize his relationship with Jen over his commitment to his family — and his mother's wishes.

"I go with my family first," Rishi said.

As far as the status of their relationship, Jen said, "I love him, I don't know what's gonna happen, but we're not engaged. A lot of things would have to happen and I'm not confident they would happen."

Rishi was not on the same page — in fact, admitted he still thinks of Jen as his fiancée.

Jen acknowledged, "We're still in touch, we still love each other. But there's a lot of things that would have to happen for us to be engaged again. He would have to be willing to leave his mom's house."

Yet another roadblock arose after Rishi claimed that his family was aware of his and Jen's rekindled relationship — and that he considered them engaged again — but his mother completely disagreed, calling their recent meeting platonic.

When pressed by his castmates to tell his mother that he still considers Jen his fiancée, Rishi balked and told them, "I can't say like, 'OK, I'm going to marry,' just because ... you are pressuring [me]."

The cast then watched a clip from earlier in the season that showed Rishi admitting he "can't go against his family" and that his parents' refusal to bless his engagement to Jen would be the end of the relationship.

Jen, who was seeing this clip for the first time, said she was "annoyed" at Rishi. "It's like, Rishi and I have a good time together. I love him," she said. "But at this point, I don't know if this is going anywhere."

Tensions rose even further as Rishi's mother and uncle then joined the cast via video call and spoke directly to both Rishi and Jen.

His mother revealed that the only major factor holding her back was Jen being 15 years older than Rishi.

"If you were a year or six months apart, we would have said yes, but we were surprised to hear about your age," she acknowledged. "You are very smart. You do not have any flaws. The only flaw is age. Otherwise, we would have accepted you."

After further pressure from Jen and the other 90 Day stars, Rishi eventually stood up to his mother — and sided with Jen — for the first time.

"Mom, I am saying everything is fine. I love you too, but I love her too from the very beginning," he said. "I am saying that whether you give me permission or not, I am going to marry her. Maybe within six months or one year."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.