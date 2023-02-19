'90 Day' : Rishi Continues to Hide His Engagement to Jen — Even When His Mom Urges Him to 'Find a Girl'

Rishi's mother plans to introduce him to a potential bride — and has no idea he's already engaged to an American woman

By
Published on February 19, 2023 10:00 PM
Rishi and Jen 90 Day Fiance
Photo: rishisinghdhakar/Instagram, Jennifer Charity/Instagram

Rishi Singh isn't ready to tell his family about Jen Boecher just yet.

On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Rishi, 32, felt pressure from his family to get married. Still, he hasn't revealed that he's engaged to Jen, 46.

During a family dinner, Rishi's mother encouraged him to get back out there in the dating scene. "We got her married," Rishi's mom said — translated to English — of his sister. "You think about yours. Find a girl for yourself."

Rishi's excuse was that he is just too busy for romance. "I will marry, but I need time because there are so many things going on right now," he said.

Jen and Rishi 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way
TLC

But the excuse doesn't hold up with his mom. "You keep saying 'I don't have time, don't have time,'" she said. "Marriage proposals are coming. Meet them. See how they are."

His mother expanded, telling Rishi "a marriage proposal has come from the village." Even more of a surprise — their families intend to meet the next day.

Rishi clarified to the cameras that Jen has no idea his mom is trying to set him up with someone from India. And little does the family know, Jen is moving to India from America since they're engaged to be married.

Jen has already met Rishi's family — just not in a romantic sense. He previously introduced her as a friend. It's been over two years since Jen visited India due to COVID. Also, no progress has been made when it comes to Rishi informing his family about his actual relationship status.

Rishi's family intended for him to have an arranged marriage since it's traditional in Indian culture. He expressed a desire for a love-filled marriage, which his family was receptive to.

In previous episodes, Rishi explained that though his family is open to him marrying for love, he's unsure how they'll feel about him marrying an older American woman.

So far, Jen isn't too phased by the relationship hiccup. She told her loved ones that Rishi's family doesn't know about their relationship yet — and she intends to see how it all plays out.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

