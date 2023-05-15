'90 Day' 's Nicole Is Done Asking Mahmoud for 'Permission' and Uses Style to Stand Strong at 'The Other Way' Tell-All

Nicole Sherbiny is done worrying about what Mahmoud Sherbiny thinks about her fashion choices.

As she sat down with Gabe Paboga during Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode, Gabe instantly complimented her chic hairstyle. But Gabe also admitted that he's "not a fan" of Mahmoud and wasn't looking forward to meeting him during the tell-all portion of the episode.

"He's so young to have a mind that's so controlling," Gabe, 32, said, referencing the pair's frequent clashing over modesty in clothing.

Gabe then questioned Nicole's daring one-shoulder reunion look, pointing out how Mahmoud, 28, previously advised her to wear a long-sleeve dress to the event.

"Well, here's the deal. I've decided that this year is the year that I no longer ask his permission to be who I am and wear what I want," Nicole, 38, said. "So I'm no longer going to enable his insecurity."

Gabe said it was "breaking my heart" to see Nicole endure what she did with Mahmoud. To that, Nicole asked whether Gabe planned to bring that up when they were with the rest of the cast at the reunion.

Though viewers don't get to see how Gabe responded, Nicole and Mahmoud virtually reunited while joining their castmates later in the episode. Host Shaun Robinson immediately noticed that Nicole was dressed "much less conservatively than we saw you throughout the season."

TLC

"Well, I did send the picture to Mahmoud," Nicole explained. "Of course, he chose something much different than this. But we went with this."

Asked about his opinion of her look, Mahmoud said: "Even if this bothers me, it does not change [that] she looks amazing."

But Mahmoud still chuckled while admitting that the outfit Nicole chose to wear wouldn't have been his first choice. Nicole then joked, "He wants me in the bag."

Nicole and Mahmoud have faced many hurdles throughout their time on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, but Mahmoud's desire for Nicole to dress modestly was among the biggest since she's resisted meeting his expectations for her to be a proper Muslim wife.

Previously, Mahmoud's uncle had questioned why she was not wearing a traditional headscarf when around their family.

"I still don't know how to tell Mahmoud that I'm questioning my faith and whether or not it's right for me," Nicole admitted. "I think it would jeopardize our relationship. It's already teetering on the brink of collapse, and I feel like my marriage would be over."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.