'90 Day' : Natalie Says Ex Michael Will 'Never Meet Anyone Like Me' After He Balks at Getting Back Together

Natalie Mordovtseva believes she's the best thing to ever happen to her ex Michael Youngquist.

On Monday night's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie visited Michael after he helped her mother escape from Ukraine.

"I'm nervous," Natalie confessed as she approached Michael's trailer home. Once outside, she told cameras, "I'm about to see Michael after one year and I feel like a lot [of] emotions because I never thought I'd be coming back. It's a huge deal."

Michael stepped outside and acknowledged the flowers Natalie brought as a gift before the two shared a long embrace.

"When I see the trailer, all my memories come back to me of my life here with Michael," Natalie said.

The two went inside and Michael pointed out Natalie's items that he had set aside, such as her bibles. After Natalie referenced a set of piggy banks sitting on a shelf, Michael noted that they belonged to his mother, who was currently living with him.

"I didn't know Trish was living with him," Natalie said in a confessional interview.

Addressing previous drama with her former mother-in-law, Natalie continued, "I just hope we don't have to see her. Trish causes trouble to me, honestly, and Trish wants to possess and control Michael and what is around."

TLC

Natalie then reunited with her pet rat Pulya as her and Michael went back outside.

Reflecting on her reunion with Michael, Natalie told cameras, "I feel like I was very legendary for him. I was [a] legendary woman for Michael because he never met anyone like me, and I don't think he ever will."

Natalie then compared Michael to her on-again boyfriend Josh. "For Michael I was the best. For Josh, he doesn't give me this feeling."

As for how Michael felt about seeing Natalie again, he told cameras there was "lots of stuff going on inside right now, different emotions and stuff. I would hope she knows how much she hurt me. There's a lot of pain there. So just gonna take it a minute at a time right now."

As the exes sat down outside and caught up, Natalie told Michael that she was "stressed" about visiting him. However, when he asked why she came, she added, "I wanted to see you."

"Honestly, when you told me that you're going to divorce me, it hurt a lot. You break my heart," she added. "I cried like crazy. And we didn't talk after. And after war started. And you were [the] first person who actually reached out to me and support[ed] me."

RELATED VIDEO: '90 Day Fiancé' 's Elizabeth Castravet Talks to Dad About Family Strife After Sharing Baby News

"I remember when I left, I was very angry with you, and because I came to America, COVID started, we never had vacation," Natalie explained. "We had a lot of pain, a lot of fights."

Michael responded: "I remember, Natalie. The road has definitely been bumpy for us."

Natalie then stepped up to reassure her estranged husband and told him, "Michael, it was not your fault. I went through [an] emotional breakdown. I lost my confidence. I was overweight. I was depressed. I was angry, mean ... And I needed time to step away. It took a while to normalize myself until I was ready to be able to let it go."

Michael went on to share his side of things. "I'm glad that you worked on your problems and stuff, but you did hurt me a lot. You just up and left," he said. "You said you wanted to take a break, and then all of a sudden you moved to Florida."

"And while you ran off it seemed like you were having a lot of fun dating people," he continued. "I was still here struggling by myself, day in and day out. I know you were going through hard times too but I was also going through some really, really hard times."

He added, "I withdrew myself from everyone for a while... we got married right here, 10 feet away from us, you know? It was tough."

After Natalie apologized for leaving, and Michael accepted her apology, she asked him, "Weren't we happy?" He then responded, "Yes, I was really happy in the beginning, Natalie."

Though Natalie admitted she "never wanted" to divorce Michael and said "I can't take you out of my life," Michael stood his ground and reminded her, "You left, Natalie."

She continued to pour her heart out, telling Michael she loved him. But he responded, "We'll always have love for each other, Natalie."

Natalie then presented Michael with an unexpected offer: "I could move back."

He contemplated Natalie's comment but didn't immediately respond.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.