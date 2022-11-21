'90 Day' : After Mike's Mom Gets Heated with Natalie, He Rejects Her Plea to Reunite and Sends Her Packing

Things aren't looking too good for Natalie Mordovtseva and Michael Youngquist.

Though the 90 Day: The Single Life star pleaded to reunite with her ex-husband, he sent her home to Florida at the end of Monday night's episode.

Natalie's visit to Mike in Seattle was emotional for all parties — Natalie, Mike and Mike's mom Trish, who included herself in their vulnerable conversations.

The episode began with the three speaking about Natalie's wrongdoings.

"I'm just gonna tell you right out: I don't like the way things came with you and Michael," Trish said. "My question to you would be, why would you even do this to Michael? Why did you do this?"

In a confessional, Mike said he and his mom "have questions, and it's just a matter of whether we're going to get answers or not."

So, Trish kept pressing. "I just don't know why you would pretend to love somebody so much that you come over here — you totally used Michael. That's all you did was use him to get to America."

She also mentioned Mike's decision to assist Natalie's mother as she was fleeing Ukraine. "And then still, out of the kindness of his heart — because he is such a kind guy — he still sends $1,000 to your mom and helps her," Trish said.

Joe Buglewicz/TLC

Natalie interjected: "And I'm grateful to Mike, I'm telling you. I'm grateful to him a lot, and I'm sorry."

Trish did not accept Natalie's apology. "I'm good with him helping your mom because Michael is such a kind-hearted man. But you took advantage of all of his kind-heartedness when it comes to you. You played with somebody else's heart, somebody else's emotions and the minute you felt like you could run off, you did."

Natalie, who had just confessed that she still loves Michael out of Trish's earshot, remorsefully defended why she was at their home again. "I want you to know that I was honest to Michael and I came with right feelings. But, the hell we went through with Michael, and what we experience because of COVID, work — I didn't want anymore destroy myself. So, I step away."

In a confessional, Trish claimed Natalie was lying about "whatever she was telling me."

Trish's confrontation made Natalie cry, and she retreated into Mike's arms.

Earlier moments of the visit were featured last week, and showed Natalie admitting she still loves Mike — and would gladly drop her life in Florida to move back into his Seattle home. "Michael, I love you," she said. "I could move back."

However, Mike wasn't sold on the idea. "I don't know," he responded. "I waited a long time, Natalie. I've just waited — sat here. That part really hurt me, you know?"

Mike clarified how he feels about their ending. "At the end of the day, you made your bed. You went out and wanted to follow your dreams, and you did. It just cost us."

He held his ground on Monday night and sent Natalie packing — with some of her belongings she'd left in Seattle, and no promise to reconcile. When asked by producers if he'd ever let Natalie move home again, Mike had no words. He just silently shook his head.

"She does have regrets, but I'm not going to put myself in a situation where I give her my heart again and she just rips it back out," he told cameras.

Though Natalie and Mike may not have a future, she's not entirely love-less. Natalie has been pursuing a relationship with Josh Weinstein on The Single Life.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.