'90 Day' 's Mahmoud Seems Ready to Give Up amid 'Endless' Culture Clash with Nicole: 'You Don't Want Me Anymore'

Nicole is struggling to adjust to life in Egypt, and it may lead to the final straw in her marriage with Mahmoud

By
Published on March 5, 2023 10:01 PM
Nicole and Mahamoud, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
Photo: TLC

It could be the end for Nicole and Mahmoud — again.

The married couple is gearing up for one of their biggest arguments on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, as teased in a preview for next week's episode.

In the brief clip, Nicole and Mahmoud's culture clash comes to head and it's — surprisingly — Mahmoud who seems ready to throw in the towel.

"You say you don't want me anymore," Nicole said to Mahmoud. "F— you."

To cameras, Mahmoud confirmed Nicole's statement. "Right now, I feel like I'm not the right man for Nicole," he said. "She American. I'm Egyptian."

He left the conversation with Nicole, saying, "I don't want to talk anymore. I'm serious. I'm done."

Nicole has already lived in Egypt — and left — once. She moved back to Egypt after asking for a divorce, but soon missed Mahmoud so much that she was willing to try things again. However, being back in Egypt is only resurfacing issues that haven't yet been sorted.

The spouses have repeated arguments about their different cultures. American Nicole majored in fashion and puts lots of care into her appearance. However, even her most conservative clothes are too tight for Mahmoud's Muslim culture. Every time he tells her to cover up more, Nicole sizzles with resentment.

Mahmoud El Sherbiny
Mahmoud El Sherbiny/Instagram

During Sunday's episode, Nicole called the differences in culture an "endless battle" she was exhausted from.

After moving back to Egypt, Nicole also learned she won't be encouraged to make friends of her own. As an Egyptian wife, her role is within the family — not with a social life on the outside.

Nicole later convinced Mahmoud to bring her around his friends, but the dinner was nothing Nicole expected — and way more "awkward" than she anticipated.

"Now I know that I need to listen to my husband when he says that these things aren't normal — because he's right," she said. "It was awkward, and now, I don't think we need to do that again."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

