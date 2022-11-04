'90 Day' 's Liz Waxes 'Princess' Fiancé Ed's Back as He Jokes, 'I Keep Her on Her Toes'

Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods's latest 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After interaction certainly wasn't painless.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Sunday's episode, Liz, 29, and Ed, 57, spice up their relationship with some massage time. But it all goes downhill quickly when Liz decides to wax Ed's back.

The preview starts with Liz, who is wearing lingerie and a white robe, calling over "princess" Ed for a massage on their new, at-home massage table. Ed gives Liz — and viewers — a surprise when he emerges from the bedroom completely naked.

"I keep her on her toes," Ed jokes to the cameras.

Liz quips back, "There's never a dull moment with Ed."

However, the surprise nudity actually made Liz feel great about their relationship.

"I think it's cute when Ed is willing to be vulnerable," she says in a confessional. "I just accept him and love him for who he is. I actually get offended when we go to bed and he has his shirt on — or shorts or something."

As Liz starts the massage, she wonders whether Ed is insecure about his hairy back. "I am, only because I have tattoos," he responds.

Ed then agrees to let Liz wax his back "as long as it doesn't hurt." That promise doesn't hold up too long, as Ed begins yelling "ow" as Liz applies the wax. Liz tries to distract Ed by asking what's "one thing you want from me tonight." Ed's response is bleeped out.

TLC

Then, Liz pulls the wax. "Oh my God, no f---ing way," Ed yells. "Oh my God, that's so painful."

Meanwhile, Liz is giddy as she laughs and jumps. "You pulled out my kidney," Ed jokingly adds.

After the waxing is over, Ed tells the cameras: "She got a lot of, I think, joy out of torturing me, which is kind of fun."

The hilarious waxing moment came after Ed and Liz apparently pieced their relationship back together following a nasty engagement party fight. At the gathering, Liz had a confrontation with one of her female co-workers. To Ed, the argument looked romantic in nature.

Though Liz denied there ever being a connection between her and the woman (and maintaining that she identifies as straight), Ed asked Liz if she's secretly a lesbian.

The argument led to them calling off their engagement. At one point, Liz even threw her $13,000 engagement ring in a bush — though she collected it later.

Despite it all, Ed and Liz decided to work on their relationship — even if that means their wedding won't happen quite as soon as they planned.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.