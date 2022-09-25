'90 Day' 's Liz and Ed Hit a Breaking Point: She Slams His 'Control Issues,' He Calls Her a 'Pain in the Ass'

Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Liz Woods have some work to do on their relationship, but they still have high hopes.

In Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Liz, 29, comes to terms with ongoing frustrations about her fiancé, who she became engaged to in 2021 following an up-and-down relationship on the first season of 90 Day: The Single Life.

"Ed's very insecure with himself, and he gets so defensive and bossy, which can come off as controlling," Liz explained after having a heart-to-heart with a friend about her partner's behavior.

As Liz shared, Ed, 57, would look through old photos of her when she was a different size, prompting him to ask her if she'd consider going back to that size. While he'd often question where she was going and who she was with when she'd leave the house, the only time he wouldn't check in is when she'd go to the gym, Liz revealed.

This started to feel like an issue for Liz, who told her friend that when she'd try to have "girl time," Ed would frequently come to her with questions. She also shared that Ed's own insecurities prompted her to take dance classes during their brief split.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I think Ed is scared to be loved," she said. "I think he's scared to get hurt. And he's insecure about that. And when Ed has insecurities, there are some control issues that can make me question if I can see a future with him.

TLC

Later in the episode, Ed practiced corny pickup lines on his fiancé as the pair embarked on a nighttime, cityscape date. Of course, he came prepared with the standard "love at first sight" and "is your father a boxer" lines, but the night out wasn't all fun and games for the couple.

As the date progressed, things got serious when Ed opened up about their engagement party and his decision to invite his mother and his daughter, Tiffany. After the "touchy" conversation, Ed commended his own growth during their relationship and told Liz that he has started to "shut up" and allow her to "become" who she is. Liz told him she thinks they've still got work to do.

TLC

"Liz has been the hardest, most wonderful thing in my life," Ed said. "She has been a pain in the ass but, I mean, look at me. I cannot imagine dating myself right now, I wouldn't... I have a lot of my heart invested in her. With the big engagement party coming up, I don't feel like we have anything to prove to anybody. But it's to show the world that we love each other and we're engaged."

With the engagement party fast approaching, Liz agreed that they bring out the best in each other, despite recent concerns about his "controlling" behavior.

"He can frustrate me and we do have issues," she said. "But I do love him and this is why I want to work so hard for this relationship."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.