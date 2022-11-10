'90 Day' 's Kim Says She's 'Learned to Pick My Battles' in Supporting Usman's Future with Second Wife

Kim Menzies is happy with her fiancé Usman "Sojaboy" Umar — no matter what the haters say.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star, 50, is standing her ground on her decision to let Usman take a second wife — and even start a family with another woman.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Kim explained why she's comfortable with Usman's cultural practices, though they're very different from her American marriage expectations.

"I love Usman enough to let this happen," she said. "I have learned that I have to pick my battles. I kind of stepped to the side when it comes to this subject a little bit but we've talked and we have clarity on how it's gonna be. We have a plan that's for us."

Though Kim said she can't reveal how things will go right now, she acknowledged her initial idea of the relationship looks different from reality. "It's something that I never thought I would imagine, but I think that just like if he ever comes here, he's gonna have to adapt to my culture."

Usman/Instagram

During 90 Day, Kim made it clear that she would only marry Usman, 33, if she could be his first wife. Kim and Usman have struggled to get his family's blessing, and still don't have his mother's approval to wed. As Kim sets her boundary as the first wife, she made it clear that doesn't mean she'd think lesser of his second wife — whoever she may be.

"I want to make that clear I would never make another woman feel like The Handmaid's Tale, OK?" she said. "It's not like that. I would totally be in the child's life, totally. Even if it's just, you know, my Christmas here or whatever. I am not raising it but I mean, I would be more supportive than how I've been in the past."

Kim and Usman have been no stranger to hateful comments from 90 Day viewers who have criticized their cultural differences and ages. Kim, though, thinks they just can't see what's clearly there between her and Usman.

She addressed the hurtful comments with an emotional statement. "I know you guys don't see everything, but do you know what it's like to wake up every single morning and look at your social media and see how ugly I am, how desperate I am?" she said tearfully.

"How delusional I am, throw-up emojis," she continued. "I mean, that disgraces me more and my self-worth than anything Usman has done so far."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.