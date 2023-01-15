'90 Day' : Kim Is Open to Being 'Friends with Benefits' with Ex Usman as Her Son Slams His 'Narcissistic' Motives

Despite their broken engagement, Kim revealed she still talks to Usman "every single day" and considers him her "best friend"

By
Published on January 15, 2023 10:02 PM
90 Day Fiance Usman and Kim
Photo: Usman/Instagram

Kim Menzies and Usman "Sojaboy" Umar remain on good terms despite their recent split.

The exes announced they're no longer in a relationship on Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's four part Tell-All, but that doesn't mean they're not close. Kim revealed they still talk "every single day" — and her son is less than thrilled.

During the tense conversations, Kim clarified where she stands with Usman and how she still has intense love for him.

"Like I said before, we are not together," she said. "Do I still love him? Yes. Do I want him to go be happy? Yes. Do I still talk to him and text him every single day? Absolutely."

Kim added, "He's my best friend, and we have a connection like nobody understands."

Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
Kim and Usman from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. TLC

However, Kim was the only one who seemed to have good thoughts about Usman. Others in the room called him a "scammer" — the longstanding jab that came initially from Angela Deem — and claimed Usman "used" Kim for publicity or opportunity.

Kim's son, Jamal, visited the stage to slam his mom's ex too, alleging Usman had ulterior motives the entire duration of their romance. "He loved her for reasons of what she could do for him," Jamal claimed.

Ed "Big Ed" Brown jumped in and called Usman an "opportunist" who used Kim — and the show — to promote his music career.

Usman defended himself saying, "That's not how I could stay with Kimberly for three years if, really, I didn't love her. I am not scamming Kimberly."

Kim continued to defend Usman, and clarified she doesn't believe she was ever scammed by him — but Jamal kept going.

"I think his intentions with my mom were selfish and narcissistic," he said. "You put her in a position where, obviously, you knew she was already head over heels for you before you were in a relationship, calling her potential and all that bulls—. You knew you had her. You worked her and broke her down."

The 90 Day journey for Kim and Usman wasn't an easy one. The pair spent most of the season trying to win his mother's blessing after Usman's failed marriage to another older, American woman — Lisa Hamme.

It took weeks, but Kim finally won over Usman's family with the promise he'd be able to take a younger, second wife to bear children. But at the end of the day, it just wasn't going to work — Usman and Kim learned the American Visa process won't allow him a second wife, even if she remained in Nigeria.

Viewers saw Kim and Usman break up as the season neared its end, and they haven't romantically reunited since. However, Kim is open to a new arrangement with Usman in the future, she revealed during the Tell-All.

"We're friends, but we're cool ... I told him, we can just be friends with benefits, I'm good with that. I told him that," she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.

Related Articles
Angela and Michael, Usman
'90 Day' 's Angela Says She Doesn't 'Trust' Michael to Spend Time with Usman While Filming Tell-All
Big Ed and Liz
'90 Day' : Ed Refuses to Return Liz's Ring as He Claims 'It's Not Me' After Being Shown Receipts He Cheated
90 Day Fiancé's Jenny Risks 'Injuries' as the Oldest Woman in Kama Sutra Class with Sumit
'90 Day' : Sumit Earns His Dad's Blessing and Is No Longer Disowned — but His Mom Refuses to Talk to Jenny
Michael Anthony Baltimore Jr.
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Michael Baltimore Arrested After Landing on U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted List
Bachelorette Caeylnn Miller-Keyes engagement party. credit line –  Ariele Chapman Photography, Runaway Indie 
Inside 'BiP' 's Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes' Engagement Party: All the Details!
RYAN'S HOPE - Gallery - Shoot Date: June 20, 1975. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) MICHAEL LEVIN
Michael Levin, 'Ryan's Hope' Soap Opera Star, Dead at 90
01/13/2023 PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Amy Robach is spotted for the first time with estranged husband Andrew Shue amid T.J. Holmes romance. The suspended GMA anchor appeared downcast as she met up with her ex on a New York City sidewalk to hand off the family dog to the 55 year old actor. **VIDEO AVAILABLE** sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
Amy Robach Spotted Out in NYC with Estranged Husband Andrew Shue amid T.J. Holmes Romance
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: (L-R) T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes 'Unlikely' to Return on Air for 'GMA3' but Have Not Been 'Terminated': Source
paedon brown, kody brown
Kody Brown's Adult Son Paedon Claims Father Tried to 'Control' Kids Through 'Sister Wives' Contract
Bilal Pops the Baby Question to Shaeeda on 90 Day Tell-All
'90 Day' : Bilal Asks Shaeeda to Have a Baby with Him, Ending Their Disagreement About Starting a Family
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnU_aNuvFvQ/ shanedawson's profile picture shanedawson Verified We’re married!! ❤️ the best day of my life. :) Our very unique wedding video is up now🥂 5h
YouTube Star Shane Dawson Marries Ryland Adams in Colorado Courthouse Wedding: 'It's About Time'
Lindsay and Danielle, Summer House season 7
'Summer House' Season 7 Trailer Details Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera's Friendship Fallout
Janelle Brown Celebrates Christine Brown’s 50th Birthday at Murder Mystery Party: ‘So Much Fun’
Christine Brown's Daughter Wants Mom and Janelle to 'Get Together' for 'Sister Wives' Spinoff Show
RHOSLC's Heather Gay Finally Admits to Thinking Jen Shah Is Guilty in Dramatic Finale: 'I Am Overwhelmed with Grief'
'RHOSLC's' Heather Gay Finally Admits to Thinking Jen Shah Is Guilty: 'I Am Overwhelmed with Grief'
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Relationship Is 'Stronger Than Ever' as They Await ABC's Investigation Results
For the Love of DILFs on OutTV
Stormy Daniels Helps 'Daddies' and 'Himbos' Find an 'Epic Romance' in 'For the Love of DILFs'