'90 Day' : Jeymi Fears Kris's 'Not Coming Back' to Be with Her in Colombia After Abrupt Return to Alabama

It looks like Kris and Jeymi may be facing an immediate obstacle in their relationship as they'll be forced to spend more time apart.

When Kris moved to Colombia, the once-online couple got to be together in person for the first time. They expected to wed in just nine days — though a preview for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way seems to show a giant wrench in said plans.

Kris has some difficult news to share with Jeymi. "I may have to leave back to Alabama," Kris said.

"When happen exactly?" Jeymi asked before tearfully telling the cameras, "I feel like she's not coming back."

Jeymi Noguera/instagram, Kris Foster/instagram

A reason for Kris' sudden departure isn't shown. However, Jeymi admits it could be her biggest fear coming true.

During Sunday night's episode, the pair clashed over weapons, which Kris is used to carrying at home in America. She brought fiancée Jeymi to the gun shop to try her hand at a few methods of protection. Kris was drawn to a tactical knife, which made Jeymi's eyes go wide.

"This is crazy," Jeymi told the cameras. "Oh, my God. She is a psychopath."

Though Kris was set on bringing home something to protect her household, Jeymi wasn't on the same page. Kris cited a time Jeymi was punched on public transportation — and her phone was stolen. Jeymi, however, said it was just "once" in her five years in Colombia.

Another hurdle the pair faced was their rent budget. Kris is paying for their life together in Colombia and wanted to set a comfortable range for their lease. Before Kris moved abroad, though, Jeymi signed a contract for a place she loved, which came in $100 per month over budget.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.