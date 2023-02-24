'90 Day' 's Jen Shocks Fiancé Rishi with News She Wants to Abstain from Sex Until Marriage

Jen and Rishi have been engaged for more than two years, but Jen isn’t ready to be intimate again when she moves to India

Published on February 24, 2023 09:00 AM

Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh are taking things slow.

The pair has been engaged for more than two years — but Jen isn't ready to be intimate again. After being kept apart for two years by COVID, Jen and Rishi finally got to celebrate their first night together post-pandemic.

That's when Jen surprised Rishi with news of her celibacy change of heart. PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode shows the conversation, and Jen's reasoning for guarding her heart.

The scene begins with the couple chatting on Jen's new balcony as she raves about her India apartment.

"I would love to have you here, but at the same time, I was actually thinking maybe I'm not quite ready for you to spend the night yet," she says. "I kind of want to take things a little more slowly."

She adds how it will be a good chance for the couple to "get familiar again" after years apart. Rishi doesn't respond immediately as he sits with a furled brow.

Rishi and Jen 90 Day Fiance
rishisinghdhakar/Instagram, Jennifer Charity/Instagram

To cameras, Jen reveals there's another reason for her newfound celibacy. "Some of the doubts that my friends and family have expressed have started creeping in," she admits. "I need some time to make sure we're on the same page before I jump back into bed with him."

Then she asks, "Are you okay with waiting until we're married to have sex?"

Rishi answers with a question of his own: "So, when we met two years before, we were intimate at that time. So, what's different?"

Jen insists, "Nothing's different." She then continues, "I just don't want to have to worry about — what if you get too comfortable spending the night here, and us hooking up, and you're thinking like, 'Well, why do we need to get married?'"

"Why buy the cow if you can get the milk for free?" Jen reasons.

Jen and Rishi 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way
Jen and Rishi. TLC

Rishi expresses his frustrations to cameras, not to Jen. "I was expecting she [would] want me in the same way," he says. "But, okay. Not to worry about it."

Jen and Rishi first met when Jen was on a trip to India. She saw the fitness instructor in her hotel lobby and struck up a conversation. Immediately, Jen wasn't into the idea of a romantic relationship with the model as his job, and good looks, seemed like a cliché. After spending more time together, though, Jen started to see Rishi as her person.

Though the pair have been engaged for years, Rishi's family still doesn't know he has a fiancée, or even a girlfriend. Jen met the family years back, and was simply introduced as a friend of Rishi's.

Now, Rishi's family is trying to set him up for an arranged marriage — with no idea that Jen even exists. Meanwhile, Jen also doesn't know of the family's plans to find a bride for her fiancé.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

