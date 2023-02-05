'90 Day' : Jen's Friend Tests Rishi's Loyalty Via Instagram DMs and Gets 'Shady' Response: 'You're in Denial'

Jen is set to move to India for her fiancé Rishi, but her friends think she's making a huge mistake in pursuing a fitness coach

By
Published on February 5, 2023 10:00 PM
Jen and Rishi 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way
Photo: TLC

Jen Boecher's friends aren't thrilled about her engagement to Rishi Singh.

On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, the American woman learned Rishi has been direct messaging (DM'ing) attractive women on Instagram — including her friend, Randi.

When Jen's friends expressed doubt about the chiseled fitness trainer, they laid a plan to see if he'd start a conversation with another woman. And he did — according to Randi.

In a Zoom call, Randi detailed the message she sent to Rishi. It read, "Hi! I've been looking through your posts and I like what I see. How do you feel about me?"

He responded: "Do we know each other?"

Randi replied that they didn't, she knows him "from seeing your pics, and I think you're attractive." Rishi answered one more time saying, "Okay, well where are you from?"

Though Randi said she was in London, Rishi never replied.

90 Day Fiancé: Rishi and Jen
Rishi Singh/instagram, Jennifer Charity Boecher/instagram

Jen wasn't sold on the messages being a bad sign. She didn't see anything incriminating in the conversation, as it was only five messages and not necessarily flirty on his end. Jen also revealed she doesn't follow Rishi on Instagram because in past relationships, she's gotten jealous of what she's seen online.

Her friend encouraged her to check how many women Rishi is following — noting it's the vast majority. Through her consistent optimism, Jen seemed to upset her friend.

The Oklahoma woman held her ground — and faith — in Rishi.

"This guy seems shady as f— and you are sacrificing so much," Randi told her friend. Later, she added, "You're in denial. You want this to work. You want your fairytale marriage. You don't want to see all the signs that maybe this isn't a good idea."

Jen and Rishi are one of the rarer 90 Day couples who have actually spent a lot of time in person before the move. While she was traveling in India, Jen met Rishi in her hotel lobby. Though she was skeptical of his good looks, they spent a few weeks together and fell in love.

The plan has always been for Jen to move to India, though COVID pushed her move date by two years.

Their storyline on 90 Day will involve Rishi's Indian family, who don't know Jen is anything more than a friend.

Sunday night's episode revealed Rishi rejected an arranged marriage for a love marriage, which his family accepted. However, he has a remaining fear about bringing an American woman home —something he's doubtful his family will support.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
Kristoff St. John
'Young and the Restless' Stars Mourn Castmate Kristoff St. John on Anniversary of His Death
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Pedro Pascal, Coldplay Episode 1838 -- Pictured: Host Pedro Pascal during the Monologue on Saturday, February 4, 2023 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Pedro Pascal Jokingly Compares Filming HBO's 'The Last of Us' to 'The White Lotus' in 'SNL' Monologue
Gabe and Isabel photographed for TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 4
'90 Day' 's Isabel Admits She Was 'Very Nervous' Learning Gabe Is Trans — but They Built a 'Connection'
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are 'Not Worried About Working Again' After Exit from ABC News: Source
RHOSLC's Heather Gay Finally Admits to Thinking Jen Shah Is Guilty in Dramatic Finale: 'I Am Overwhelmed with Grief'
Jen Shah's 'RHOSLC' Costars Claim She Asked Them for Money to Pay Legal Fees amid Court Battle
Big Ed and Liz 90 Day Fiance
'90 Day' 's Ed Brown Dances with 'Baby' Liz Woods After Explosive Tell-All Breakup
Airris and Jasmine
'MAFS' ' Airris Is Set on Being a 'Sex Mentor' for New Wife Jasmine: 'I've Gotta Pull That Demon Side Out'
90 Day: Loren's Parents Say She 'Needs a Dose of Reality' as They Ice Out Her — and Their Grandson
'90 Day' : Loren's Parents Say She 'Needs a Taste of Reality' as They Ice Her Out — and Their Grandson
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CoDR_WspCsw/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/amyrachelleking/3027379771310129847/ — Amy Duggar King Says She's 'Not Going to Be Afraid' to Speak Up Against 'Damaging Cult' IBLP
Amy Duggar King Says 'VeggieTales' Was Banned at Cousin's Home in Fear of 'Kids Thinking Vegetables Talk'
bachelor zach and TAHZJUAN HAWKINS
'Bachelor' Alum Tahzjuan Hawkins Tells Zach Shallcross She 'Would Love to Add Myself' to His Season
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: ALL-STARS -- "Auditions 5" Episode 105 -- Pictured: Archie Williams -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
'AGT: All-Stars' : A Stand-Out Singer Earns the Group Golden Buzzer and a Beloved Vocalist Returns
Darcey & Stacey: Darcey Worries She Will 'Die Alone' and Decides to Use a Matchmaker
Darcey Silva Fears She'll 'Die Alone' After Ending Ho-Hum Relationship Over 'Weird' Sexting
Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Claims TLC Wanted to 'Exploit' Her Sexuality amid Her Parents' Divorce
'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Claims TLC Wanted to 'Exploit' Her Sexuality amid Her Parents' Divorce
Christine Brown
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Is 'Dating Again' After Split from Ex Kody But It's 'Awkward'
Darcey & Stacey: Darcey Questions If She Is Attracted to Mike’s Personality Despite Him Being 'A Breath of Fresh Air'
Darcey Silva and New Guy Mike Get Sensual with Chocolate on a Date: 'I Want Him to Lick It Right'
Gabriel Paboga
Trailblazing '90 Day' Star Gabriel Paboga Shares His Journey to Love Since 'Feeling' His Trans Identity as a Kid