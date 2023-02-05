'90 Day' : Jen's Friend Tests Rishi's Loyalty Via Instagram DMs and Gets 'Shady' Response: 'You're in Denial'

Jen Boecher's friends aren't thrilled about her engagement to Rishi Singh.

On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, the American woman learned Rishi has been direct messaging (DM'ing) attractive women on Instagram — including her friend, Randi.

When Jen's friends expressed doubt about the chiseled fitness trainer, they laid a plan to see if he'd start a conversation with another woman. And he did — according to Randi.

In a Zoom call, Randi detailed the message she sent to Rishi. It read, "Hi! I've been looking through your posts and I like what I see. How do you feel about me?"

He responded: "Do we know each other?"

Randi replied that they didn't, she knows him "from seeing your pics, and I think you're attractive." Rishi answered one more time saying, "Okay, well where are you from?"

Though Randi said she was in London, Rishi never replied.

Jen wasn't sold on the messages being a bad sign. She didn't see anything incriminating in the conversation, as it was only five messages and not necessarily flirty on his end. Jen also revealed she doesn't follow Rishi on Instagram because in past relationships, she's gotten jealous of what she's seen online.

Her friend encouraged her to check how many women Rishi is following — noting it's the vast majority. Through her consistent optimism, Jen seemed to upset her friend.

The Oklahoma woman held her ground — and faith — in Rishi.

"This guy seems shady as f— and you are sacrificing so much," Randi told her friend. Later, she added, "You're in denial. You want this to work. You want your fairytale marriage. You don't want to see all the signs that maybe this isn't a good idea."

Jen and Rishi are one of the rarer 90 Day couples who have actually spent a lot of time in person before the move. While she was traveling in India, Jen met Rishi in her hotel lobby. Though she was skeptical of his good looks, they spent a few weeks together and fell in love.

The plan has always been for Jen to move to India, though COVID pushed her move date by two years.

Their storyline on 90 Day will involve Rishi's Indian family, who don't know Jen is anything more than a friend.

Sunday night's episode revealed Rishi rejected an arranged marriage for a love marriage, which his family accepted. However, he has a remaining fear about bringing an American woman home —something he's doubtful his family will support.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.