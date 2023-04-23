'90 Day' : Jen Is 'Done' with Rishi Even as Her Friends Look for 'Loophole' to Tell His Family They're Engaged

Jen Boecher was still reeling over her fiancé Rishi Singh's bombshell revelation that his family was looking for a wife for him after he chose to hide their engagement on the latest 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Jen said she was "so frustrated" to get the truth from Rishi after learning about his family's involvement in his love life. "This confusion about how many women and who his family has tried to match him with is infuriating," she said on Sunday's episode.

When Jen stepped away from the table, he tried to justify his family's actions to her friends Randi and Myra, saying, "They are just doing their responsibility like all Indian family do."

His argument didn't sit well with Jen's friends, and Myra suggested the matchmaking would stop if they knew about his engagement.

"But if they knew about her being your fiancée, they wouldn't have any more suggestions for you," Myra said.

TLC

Jen then revealed that she was "done" after she still couldn't get the answers she needed, adding, "I don't want to ask him any more questions because I can't talk in circles anymore."

She insisted, "I want a diagram and the timeline, and how many women they've been looking for him and when exactly he knew, and when he told what to me or to them. I want the full f---ing story. Only then am I going to be satisfied."

Rishi couldn't fully understand why Jen was not accepting his explanations. In a confessional, he said, "I know that she was a little bit upset about what the conversation is going on here. Maybe the way I described it is not the way she wanted, but I think she's not thinking properly."

After the heated lunch discussion, Jen and her friends took a break from her "tumultuous relationship" and went to an Indian dance class together. After class, Jen's friends wasted no time and asked if she heard from Rishi.

"He's leaving me messages and texting me and he's all about wanting to talk and visit with his family. All of us," she said. "Yesterday at the restaurant, I wasn't understanding Rishi's timeline of events regarding his family arranging a marriage. All of it was so confusing. It just makes me think so much has been lost in translation. Either that or he's lying about everything."

Myra suggested that he was trying to explain what happened but didn't have "the right words" to get his point across to the group. Randi added that there should be a translator present for the conversation between Jen and Rishi's family "so that everybody will get clarity."

The conversation then turned to why Rishi refused to tell his family about their engagement, and her pals hatched a plan to tell his family themselves.

Rishi Singh/instagram

"How would you feel about maybe we could tell his family about you guys?" Randi asked. "I mean, this is something that's weighing on you every single day, every minute of the day, you wake up and you're anxious, and I think it would just be a relief and a loophole for someone else — not him, not you — to let them know."

"I am a certified interventionist so I know how to break news to people in a way that sounds appealing. I've gone through extensive training to deliver difficult information to people. So it's really not that different," Randi continued. "Except Rishi doesn't have a drug problem. He just loves an American woman. And we could present it in such a way we can say, 'Hey, good news. Your son is not doing drugs. Your son is not participating in any illegal ways.'"

Jen added: "He's not even having sex!"

Jen quickly got on board with the plan despite her reservations about Rishi's reaction.

"For a minute, I have to ask myself like, 'Wait, are we really doing this?'" she explained. "I don't think Rishi is going to be happy when we blindside him with this, but I honestly think it's for his own good because now he doesn't have this burden to tell his family. It's basically being done for him."

Jen added she is ready to move forward in the relationship if everything is out in the open.

"I love Rishi. But I don't like drama. I want peace," she said. "The biggest problem that I have right now is that there is no peace because everything's in the dark. At this point, his time is up. I just need everything out on the table now. So we can get this figured out today. Time is up. I want to know now from the family, is it a go or is it a hard pass?"

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.