'90 Day' : Jen Calls Rishi 'Delusional' About Their Future as He Admits His Family Does Not Approve of Them

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on May 5, 2023 09:00 AM

Jen Boucher is reaching her breaking point with her fiancé's family.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jen, 48, gets brutally candid with Rishi Singh about their future as his family starts to play a bigger role in their love life.

"I can tell that you're not ready to leave there," she tells him, referring to his interest in wanting to be a "joint family."

"Just being honest with you. I feel like, to me, that feels like a prison," she adds. "I like my personal space."

Fans may remember that Rishi's family has intended for him to have an arranged marriage since it's traditional in Indian culture. But Rishi's family also wants him and his new wife to live closer, which Jen is uncomfortable with.

After finally revealing the news of their three years engagement during last week's episode, Rishi puts his foot down regarding his interests.

Rishi and Jen 90 Day Fiance
rishisinghdhakar/Instagram, Jennifer Charity/Instagram

"I get it if you don't want to live in the house, maybe somewhere else, but in the city where you can get your privacy. So we can live nearby anywhere," he says. "Something like that and I'm also reachable at that place. And I told you that if you want your freedom, that is not a big concern."

In a confessional, Jen expresses her doubts that his family will "ever budge on letting him leave the family home" and calls him "completely delusional" about his take on their future.

She adds: "But I do really hope that Rishi will make it work so we can stay together because I do love him and I do want to marry him."

The chances of their marriage coming to fruition only grow slimmer as Rishi, 32, adds another bombshell while speaking to Jen.

"The big thing is when they asked about your age, and when I told them, they were totally like, oppose[d] to it," he tells her.

As Jen begins to look visually frustrated, she asks him to clarify what he meant, asking, "Did they say, 'No, we don't approve?'"

Rishi says yes as the clip comes to an end, with Jen stating that the situation is "ridiculous."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

