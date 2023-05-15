'90 Day' 's Gabe and Isabel Celebrate First Anniversary as Wedding Airs on TLC: 'I'd Do It All Over'

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Gabriel Paboga said his wife Isabel Posada makes "a beautiful bride and amazing mother" on their first wedding anniversary

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.


Published on May 15, 2023 03:43 PM
90 Day's Gabe and Isabel Celebrate Anniversary As Wedding Airs
90 Day's Gabe and Isabel . Photo: Gabriel Pabon/Instagram

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Gabriel Paboga and Isabel Posada have so much to celebrate!

On Sunday, Gabe shared a sweet Instagram post in honor of their first wedding anniversary, which fell on the same day their nuptials aired on the TLC series and Mother's Day.

"She makes a beautiful bride and amazing mother," he wrote alongside a photo from their wedding. "Happy anniversary and happy mother's day. todays the perfect day to celebrate many things and also share the world our wedding."

He added, "I'd do it all over again."

Isabel reshared the photo on her own Instagram story, adding, "I promise."

90 Day's Gabe and Isabel Celebrate Anniversary As Wedding Airs
90 Day's Gabe and Isabel. Isabel Posada/Instagram

On Sunday, fans saw the couple tie the knot — but not without some hiccups on their big day. For starters, Gabe's sister Monica refused to attend the nuptials after a blowout argument, reducing Gabe to tears on the morning he was set to say "I do."

Despite missing Monica, Gabe showed up for his wedding. Though Isabel — who didn't know about the Monica mess — was initially "angry" that Gabe was running late, she was overjoyed when she heard her husband-to-be had arrived.

90 day fiance Gabe & Isabel
TLC

The day carried on with the rest of their families — Gabe's mom from America and Isabel's Colombian parents — by their side. Family and friends danced the night away, and Isabel's kids Miguel and Sara literally jumped for joy as they welcomed their new stepfather into the family.

"My parents are here, your parents are here, it's like, 'Wow, they accept our union,'" Gabe told cameras. "So, it was nice. It was really nice."

Gabe and Isabel exchanged tearful vows and slipped rings on each other's fingers. The wedding was sealed with a kiss as they stepped into their new lives together.

90 day fiance Gabe & Isabel
TLC

"When I first started my transition, I thought no one would accept me to be with forever," Gabe said. "But it all paid off. I found the woman that wants to marry me, and I'm happy. Who would have thought?"

He concluded, "It feels good to finally find someone who accepts me, and I wouldn't have chosen anyone else to be with other than Isabel."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

