"I'm trying to do a nice thing for you," Yve says in PEOPLE's exclusive look at 90 Day Fiancé

90 Day Fiancé's Yve Says She's 'Not Used to Being Scolded' After a Surprise for Mohamed Backfires

Yvette "Yve" Arellano's attempt to do something "nice" for her fiancé, Mohamed Abdelhamed, doesn't go as planned.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at the next episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Yve wants to have a bidet installed before Mohamed's arrival. She even calls in a professional plumber to help her with the task.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

90 Day Fiancé Yve and Mohamed Credit: TLC

But Mohamed, 25, doesn't share the same enthusiasm for Yve's gesture. Upon seeing another man — the plumber — alone in the house with Yve, Mohamed asks: "Why didn't you tell me that he arrived?"

"Aren't you happy? We're getting a bidet installed," says Yve, 48, as Mohamed replies, "Yeah, of course. But you know babe, you can't be here alone."

Yve points out that she's not alone in the home since the plumber, Max, is also present. But Mohamed takes issue with her being alone with another man.

"In Islam, that's not right," he says. "A man and a woman can not be alone. If I am home, you should call me. If I'm not home, and you need necessary something, call me. I will figure it out."

Yve then asks Mohamed if she's allowed to be in the house at all without Mohamed if another man is there. "No, you're not allowed to," he answers.

"Where am I supposed to go?" Yve asks, and Mohamed responds, "You should be, like, outside."

90 Day Fiancé Yve and Mohamed Credit: TLC

After Mohamed explains how much distance she should take, Yve says she's "used to taking care of everything" by herself. "I'm trying to do a nice thing for you," she adds.

"It's just like that, babe," Mohamed says. Yve responds, "Okay, well, I'm just not used to that."

90 Day Fiancé Yve and Mohamed Credit: TLC

In a later interview by herself, Yve admits she was "annoyed" by the interaction.

"I feel like I was being scolded and I was just trying to do something nice for the man I love," she says in a confessional. "I'm getting concerned because I didn't know that that was a rule. Am I not going to be allowed to be near strangers anymore? I don't want to live my life that way. So, I'm kind of nervous."

Yve and Mohamed are a new addition to the 90 Day franchise for season 9. The duo's 23-year age gap didn't prevent them from falling in love through DMs. They eventually got engaged when Yve, who has a 12-year-old son with special needs, traveled to Mohamed's native Egypt.

"On top of the couple's 23-year age gap, differing cultural norms and Yvette's carefree nature are difficult for Mohamed to accept," a description of the couple on TLC's website reads. "Will their story end in "I do" or will their concerns snowball instead?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.