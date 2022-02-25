"Honestly, it's hard to sleep when you don't know what will happen to your friends and family," Yara Zaya said

90 Day Fiancé's Yara Zaya Is Unsure 'What Will Happen' to Her Family in Ukraine amid Invasions

Zaya, who is from Ukraine, gave an update on how's she's been coping in the wake of Russia's invasion of the country earlier this week. The attack is still-evolving but explosions and airstrikes have been reported, with threats mounting against the capital, Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million people.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Honestly, it's hard to sleep when you don't know what will happen to your friends and family," said on her Instagram Story.

Speaking to Fox News Friday, Zaya expressed her utter disbelief in the reality of the situation.

yara zaya Credit: yara zaya/ instagram

"I love my country," she said. "It's just so hard for me to even think that in 2022, in this world right now, war still exists, and people can kill other people for land and money."

Added Zaya, "They weren't prepared. They don't have enough water. They don't have enough food. My sister called me and said she tried to go to the supermarket, but there's not enough food anymore."

Later on her Instagram Story, Zaya expressed her unwavering support for the people in her home country.

"Guys, Ukrainian people, they're super strong people," she said in the video post. "They're so strong, they're so powerful, but they really need your support right now. They really need other countries' people's support. Just pray and support them. That's what they really need."

Zaya then shared a photo of herself in an outfit featuring the Ukrainian flag's colors. "Proud to be Ukrainian," she added.

Days before the situation escalated, Zaya told her followers her "family is all in a safe place" but said she was still "worried" about her native Ukraine. She then posted a portrait of a woman with a large heart, featuring the Ukrainian flag on her chest.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In her most recent post, Zaya said she "can't believe this is happening in the 21st century."

"I'm scared now. It's so scary that it's hard to even breathe," she continued. "I get calls from friends who are afraid, they hear bombs and do not know what to do. They dropping bombs starter at 4 am y'all at 4AM when people are sleeping, this is crazy🤦🏼‍♀️I want to ask y'all, let's pray for Ukraine please it's so important now 🙏."

Zaya concluded by expressing her "love" for Ukraine despite currently living in Covingon, Louisiana, with her husband, Jovi Dufren, and their 18-month-old daughter, Mylah.

The invasion began shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in the Donbas area of Ukraine, a separatist region in the country which he said this week should be independent — a move rejected by the U.S. and Ukraine.

Putin's aggression toward Ukraine has been widely condemned by the international community, including with economic sanctions and NATO troops massing in the region. Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the interest of so-called "peacekeeping."

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," President Joe Biden said as the invasion appeared to begin in force this week.