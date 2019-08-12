90 Day Fiancé's Pedro Gets Emotional About Absentee Father in Family Chantel Sneak Peek

A trip to the Dude Ranch is bringing up painful memories for Pedro Jimeno on this week’s Family Chantel.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode, Pedro sits down with wife Chantel Everett‘s dad Thomas and brother River to hash out some of their longstanding issues. (Chantel’s family has been suspicious of Pedro’s intentions since the 90 Day Fiancé couple lied to them about bringing him over via the K-1 visa process.)

“Both of you agreed to show up here because I know both of you want to make a fresh start,” Thomas says. “You definitely have to give and take, in anything.”

“I mean, all we can do is put stuff in the past, let it be in the past and forget about it,” River says.

“I agree with you, River, we need to leave the past in the past — but [do] you really mean this?” Pedro asks.

River says he does, but later admits to producers that he still has reservations about his brother-in-law.

“I don’t trust Pedro, but I mean, I’m here now,” he says. “I’m trying. But I’m not going to sit there and lie and say, ‘I trust you, you’re my brother, we’re brethren, we’re going to do all this together and go sky-diving and you pull the parachute.’ Nah.”

But Pedro, who is from the Dominican Republic, feels more alone than ever.

“I am like, a thousand miles from my home,” he tells Thomas and River. “And you know what’s the hardest for me? To not have nobody on my side, and everybody thinks I’m the black sheep.”

“Pedro, you’re definitely a part of our family,” Thomas insists. “It shows that you’re a part of our family because you came here.”

Image zoom TLC

“I want to believe that things can get better,” Pedro tells producers. “I don’t have a father. I don’t know my father. My mom tells us that he has another family. I don’t ask too much about that story because it’s too hard for me.”

“That’s why I [needed] to grow up so fast — to try and take care of my sister and take care of my mom,” he continues, getting emotional. “My dream was to be a baseball player, but my mother couldn’t bring me to the baseball game everyday because my mom worked at the same time, you know.”

“And if I had one father in that moment, I know I was going to be professional,” he adds. “And I didn’t have a father there.”

The Family Chantel airs Mondays (10 p.m. ET) on TLC.