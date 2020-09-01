90 Day Fiancé's Paul Staehle Hints Estranged Wife Karine Martins Is Expecting Their Second Child

"I have to cope [with] the fact I probably will never see my wife and son again. Or see the birth or ever see my unborn child," Paul Staehle wrote on his Instagram Story

90 Day Fiancé's Paul Staehle is hinting that his estranged wife Karine Martins is pregnant with their second child.

Staehle revealed the news on his Instagram Story on Monday, saying Martins, who is originally from Brazil, is expecting a baby boy that he may "never" see.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple, who wed in 2017, already shares 16-month-old son Pierre. The new baby comes after Martins got a protective order against Staehle after he claimed she and Pierre were missing last month.

"For everyone thinking I am chasing Karine in Brazil. Karine is in Indiana USA," Staehle began. "I came here alone to clean and organize our Brazil home. It needs to be sanitary and baby safe."

"I have been keeping busy since she left," he continued. "I finished cleaning and organizing USA house so now I am doing the same in Brazil. All my work is on the internet so as long as I have internet I can be anywhere. Even court is on the internet these days."

Image zoom Paul Jason Staehle/instagram

"My life revolved around them," Staehle then said of his family, claiming that he has not "seen my son since July."

"Next court date is now in December. I will not see my sons for a very long time. So I am keeping busy and constructive," Staehle continued, reiterating that Martins "is not in Brazil."

"I knew that when I traveled here," he wrote. Staehle also said that his mother is "having a mental breakdown because she is also forbidden to see Pierre."

"I have lost my sons," Staehle wrote, seeming to confirm that Martins is expecting another boy.

"I just want to stay busy and be productive. I have to accept the fact that I will probably never see my wife and son again. Or see the birth or ever see my unborn child. That being said I think I am doing what is best staying constructive and busy," Staehle added.

Image zoom Karine Martins Staehle and Paul Staehle TLC

In August, Martins addressed her relationship with her husband after obtaining the protective order.

"All this past days I had a lot going on," the TLC star shared in the Instagram Story grabbed by ETOnline. "I had issues where the police was called because I feared for my life and my son's life which led me to ask for help and ultimately be rescued from an environment that no longer was healthy for none of us involved in the situation."

"I'm getting the best help I could ever get and I'm really thankful for all the people involved in this," she continued, before thanking "people that worry about me" for their continuing support.

"Relationships are hard and sometimes it just can't be fixed anymore. I need this time to organize my thoughts, work on myself and care for my son after everything we have been through in the last year and a half," Martins added.

TLC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Martins's statement came after Staehle posted on his Instagram Story that he was "scared" and "really upset" because his wife left their home with their son and claimed that both of them were missing, according to Us Weekly.

Staehle also shared what appeared to be a restraining order that Martins had obtained against him stating that he could not be within 500 feet of both her and Pierre, the outlet reported.

Staehlel posted footage of a police officer visiting a home, captioning the clip, "Recording Before Statement Of Accusations Was Written."

In the one-minute video, the officer chats with someone off-camera as Staehle can be seen carrying Pierre in the background. At one point, Staehle tells the officer, "I have her on camera assaulting me, by the way. Just so you know."

It's unclear who is the woman Paul is referring to in the comment.

Staehle also captured the encounter with the police in an Instagram Live video, The Blast reported. During the stream, which occurred on Thursday, Staehle told the officer that he discovered that Martins was "talking to a Brazilian lawyer about child support and divorce" and "asked her what’s going on with this."

According to the outlet, Staehle then denied accusations that he had physically harmed his wife. The stream reportedly ended before the officer could resolve the situation.

Staehle announced in November of last year that Martins had "started divorce proceedings" in Manaus, Brazil, ETOnline reported.