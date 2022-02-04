"I don't know if that's really a smart choice," Loren's mom, Marlene, says in the clip

90 Day Fiancé's Loren and Alexei Tell Her Parents They Want to Leave Florida: Not a 'Smart Choice'

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are considering a change of scenery.

In PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming episode of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, the couple discusses the possibility of moving out of their home state of Florida with Loren's parents — and they aren't happy about the idea.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We don't know if South Florida is gonna be our forever home," Loren begins. When her mother, Marlene, asks what parts of Florida they're considering, Alexei reveals the truth. "Carolina or the West Coast."

Marlene makes it immediately clear she has no intentions to leave the Sunshine state. "I'm not moving to a different state, so. If that is any way to sway you to stay, we'd like to be grandparents that are included and active in our grandchildren's lives and your lives."

loren and alexei Credit: TLC

Loren admits that the couple hasn't settled on a new location, but says they don't "love" their current life in Florida.

In a confessional, Marlene says the idea of Loren and Alexei moving is "beyond hard."

"It would rip my heart out," she says. "We want them to stay here. Is that so wrong?"

The conversation continues with Marlene questioning what the couple really knows about California or Arizona, two of Loren's top choices. "Have you ever been there for any length of time? So how do you know you like it?"

"I don't know if that's really a smart choice," she continues. "And, jobs. You can't move anywhere unless you have jobs."

While Loren and Alexei understand why her parents don't want them to leave, they are disappointed by the overwhelmingly negative reaction to the idea.

"When we said that we were considering other states, they were all negative," Alexei says as Loren chimes in: "They pro/conned everything, except there was no pro. It was guilt daggers being thrown my way."

Much of the feelings seem to revolve around grandkids. Loren and Alexei have two sons, Shai Josef and Asher Noah. Marlene is the closest grandparent, with Alexei's family still living in Israel — but that may change soon.

The couple has filed for Alexei's family to come to America from Israel, and during the transition, they'll live with the couple. In a confessional, Marlene admits she'd be "really jealous" of the other grandparents living with her grandchildren.

Marlene gives a final thought on the idea of moving. "Ultimately, the decision is yours, but I just want you to really think about what you're putting into the choices."