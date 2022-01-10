The couple's new show, Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days, premieres Monday on TLC

90 Day Fiancé's Loren and Alexei Say Their Relationship Was 'Tested' After Welcoming Second Child

90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik couldn't be more excited about getting their very own spinoff series.

"I definitely wanted this for a very long time. So good, bad or indifferent, I'm going to embrace it and enjoy it because it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Loren tells PEOPLE ahead of the Monday premiere of Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days on TLC.

The duo was first featured on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé and wed in September 2016. Since then, they have welcomed two sons — Shai Josef, 20 months, and Asher Noah, who will be 5 months next week.

Their new series will follow Loren's pregnancy with Asher as well as the couple's transition from first-time parents to parents of two kids.

"It's a lot of work. It's crazy. It's hectic, and we're getting through it," Alexei tells PEOPLE of having two kids under age 2.

Alexei says his relationship with Loren has "definitely" been strengthened over the past year, though their parenthood journey hasn't been without its difficulties, according to his wife.

"I think that it's tested us more honestly," Loren says, while Alexei adds, "Every test that you get through makes you stronger."

The father of two adds, "I mean yeah, it was difficult, it put a strain on our relationship for sure but now we're better."

After celebrating their six-year wedding anniversary this past fall, Loren says she wants "at least another 36 years" with Alexei, as well as a larger family.

"I've said it before and I'll say it again: I don't think that our family's complete. I definitely want to grow our family," she says, but she notes that she and Alexei differ on how many children they ultimately want — he wants more.

As for their new show, though, they agree that they're most excited to offer a more in-depth look at their relationship and to show viewers that their struggles are normal.

"Whatever we go through, all regular people go through," Alexei says, as Loren adds, "We're not perfect."