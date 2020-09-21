The reality star was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Las Vegas on Saturday after a "misunderstanding," according to her rep

90 Day Fiancé ’s Larissa Dos Santos Lima Says She's 'Good to Go' After Release from ICE Custody

Larissa Dos Santos Lima is free from ICE custody after being detained over the weekend.

On Saturday, the reality TV star was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Las Vegas as she and boyfriend Eric Nichols were gearing up to move to Colorado Springs.

"Larissa was taken into custody from ICE early [Saturday] morning just as she was getting into a U-Haul truck with her boyfriend Eric Nichols, while preparing to move to Colorado for a fresh new start," her rep, Lindsay Feldman, told PEOPLE in a statement.

Feldman said Dos Santos Lima was arrested because of a "misunderstanding" that her legal team worked out, adding that she is now free and in Colorado.

A spokesperson for ICE declined to comment on this case.

On Instagram, Dos Santos Lima, who's originally from Brazil, recorded a video message to fans, assuring that she was "good to go" after being cleared by ICE.

"Thank you everyone for all the prayers," she captioned the post.

Nichols also posted a video on Instagram, writing, "NOT EVEN ICE can tame my girl ❤️🤩💋."

In May 2019, Dos Santos Lima finalized her divorce from ex-husband Colt Johnson after less than a year of marriage. “Larissa is very happy to close this chapter of her life and excited for what her future holds,” Dos Santos Lima's rep told PEOPLE at the time.

Dos Santos Lima shared her ambitions for her life in America in a June interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"Like I said, America is the land of opportunity, the land of the dreams," she said at the time, "and my dreams are big but the job that I want to do is a normal job, like work at the Macy's at the mall, work the Sephora, something simple but something that I do with love. ... I don't care about the job, as long as it's honest, but it's just the beginning."