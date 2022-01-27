Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs may not live at home with his parents anymore, but they danced as a family on Thursday

90 Day Fiancé's Julia Trubkina Dances to the 'Cha-Cha Slide' with Brandon Gibbs and His Parents

90 Day Fiancé's Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs are having some family time.

Season 8 star Julia shared an Instagram Reel of herself dancing to the "Cha-Cha Slide" alongside her husband Brandon and his parents. In the video, uploaded on Thursday, the family looks to be in good spirits.

In her caption, Julia mentioned that her husband takes a tumble as the video cuts out.

"🇺🇸 Lost Brandon at the end of the video 😆," Julia wrote. "Have a wonderful day guys 💙."

It's been a while since Brandon and Julia shared an update on their relationship with his family on social media.

As 90 Day viewers can recall, Julia initially moved onto the Gibbs' farm in Richmond, Virginia, when she moved to America from Russia. The transition to living with the family wasn't always comfortable. Parents Ron and Betty Gibbs required then-engaged Brandon and Julia to sleep in separate bedrooms, and Julia was expected to contribute to the farm work.

His parents received backlash from viewers for being so involved in the couple's relationship. One of the more controversial season 8 moments featured Betty requesting that Julia start taking birth control.

Now, Julia and Brandon live on their own. The couple moved off of Brandon's family farm when they appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? But their living situation may change again soon. Julia shared the current stressors in her marriage in a New Year's Instagram post.

"🇺🇸 Our year began with obstacles," she wrote in a caption. "My fever is 105. the rent for the apartment ends soon, we need to make a decision about future actions. there were problems with documents, but we are together, everything will be fine 🤞."