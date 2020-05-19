90 Day Fiancé's Jorge Nava Says Reading Tony Robbins' Books Inspired Him in Prison

"There was a point during my prison sentence when I had lost all hope and I found myself depressed and unmotivated," Jorge Nava said

90 Day Fiancé star Jorge Nava says he found refuge in the words of self-help author Tony Robbins during the darkest hours of his prison sentence.

"There was a point during my prison sentence when I had lost all hope and I found myself depressed and unmotivated!" Nava, 30, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself posing atop a mountain cliff.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Nava said his disposition changed when he started reading Robbins' books.

"I then started reading motivational books by @TonyRobbins and it changed my perspective on life forever! I would of [sic] never lost 128lb and I would of never changed my old ways of thinking after I seen the results from my health improvement I started using the same techniques with everything else I was doing in life and now it seems like it was a #cheatcode #tonyrobbins," Nava continued, adding a prayer hands emoji.

Nava announced his early release from prison on social media last week, sharing a photo of himself out of his uniform and in civilian clothes.

"The sky is the limit🙏 #freedom," Nava captioned the snapshot.

The TLC star also shared a video of himself on his Instagram stories rapping, "Honey I'm home," as he sat in the passenger seat of the car, looking slim. Nava revealed a drastic physical transformation in November 2019 when an Arizona Department of Corrections inmate photo was released. It was later revealed that he lost an impressive 125 lbs. while in prison, thanks to “military-based” exercises and “a lot of jogging.”

Nava was arrested in February 2018 on felony charges for possession of marijuana for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and the intent to transport and/or sell marijuana.He accepted a plea deal that September, so his class-two felony charge was dropped to a class-four. He was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison. Including time served before sentencing, Nava spent 27 months behind bars — just a few months shy of his full sentence.

Image zoom Jorge Nava Jorge Nava/instagram

According to prison records, Nava was released on May 11 and is under community supervision.

Nava’s drug arrest was not the first time he got into trouble with the law. He previously pleaded guilty to drug trafficking, which caused a rift on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé between him and his now-estranged wife, Russian model Anfisa Arkhipchenko.

The couple met through Facebook and got married soon after, but they were later forced to live in a hotel when Nava’s convicted criminal status made it difficult for them to find an apartment to rent.