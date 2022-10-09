'90 Day Fianc' é's Jenny Risks 'Injuries' as the Oldest Woman in Kama Sutra Class with Sumit

After Jenny and Sumit agreed to explore being a little more adventurous in their sex lives, Sunday's episode saw them doing the necessary training to make it work

By
Published on October 9, 2022 10:01 PM
Photo: TLC

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are about to experience something new in the bedroom — or, at least, get a good laugh out of it.

After the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars agreed to explore being a little more adventurous in their sex lives the last time we saw them on their honeymoon, Sunday's episode featured them doing the necessary training to make it work: attending a Kama Sutra class. But Jenny, 63, wasn't too convinced at first.

"I'm older than you and feel like I already know everything," Jenny told Sumit, 33. "I don't feel like I need to be taught what kind of position to use, to be in."

TLC

At the start of their segment, the couple discussed Jenny's daughter Christina and her decision to visit them in India. The Palm Springs native then revealed to her partner, born in New Delhi, that Christina told her to "go for it" when it came to Kama Sutra. But there's another concern that's been on Sumit's mind before they go.

"I'm happy for Jenny that her daughter is coming to visit her," he said in a confessional. "Ever since Jenny told me that she wants to move to America, I've been nervous about it because I don't want to leave India. And I'm hoping that after spending time with Christina, she will stop thinking about going back to America."

While the pair didn't address Sumit's concerns, they opted to use their honeymoon in India to focus on getting a little "educational and sexy."

Jenny and Sumit of '90 Day'

As Jenny explained, since she's 30 years older than her partner, her experience level in the bedroom is "pretty high." "I'm not comfortable doing all of this, but I'm afraid that it might jeopardize our relationship if I'm not open to trying new things with him," she said.

Sumit then added that the activity is less about their current sex lives, and more about their future together and preparing for it. "Things are going fine now, but what about future? We have to think about our future," he explained. "We have to make a good future."

When Sumit and Jenny walked into the class, they were surrounded by younger faces. In private, their instructor pointed out that it was the first time he's seen that big of an age difference between a man and a woman. And Jenny was the oldest woman he's seen in his class. Nonetheless, she made it work.

"Until today, in my Kama Sutra class, I'd never seen such an older woman," he said. "And I hope when she does these poses, she doesn't suffer any injuries."

TLC

Luckily, Jenny made it out in one piece, as she and Sumit joked about how they planned to use their newfound bedroom skills. They tinkered with a few different positions and stretches while doing Kama Sutra, one specifically called "cowgirl helper," which Jenny used to straddle Sumit as she sat on his lap.

The "ommmm" humming noise they were required to make during some of the poses wasn't one they intended to keep doing, however.

"I can't even imagine doing that," Sumit joked. "You are in a situation where you love each other, you are deep down, like into each other's souls. And same point of time, if you are chanting something..."

Still, they at least learned something from the experience, and it somehow managed to give Jenny a new outlook. "Now we're gonna go home and practice all of this," she laughed.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.

