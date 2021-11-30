90 Day Fiancé's Evelyn Cormier and David Vázquez Zermeño Split After 4 Years of Marriage

90 Day Fiancé's Evelyn Cormier and David Vázquez Zermeño are going their separate ways after four years of marriage, PEOPLE has confirmed.

On Monday, Cormier told InTouch that she is "divorcing David" and both reality stars appear to have scrubbed each other from their respective Instagram pages.

Vázquez Zermeño, 30, and Cormier, 22, met on social media after he found a Facebook page dedicated to her band.

Their relationship was then documented on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé, which aired in 2017. After Vázquez Zermeño moved from Spain to the U.S. to be with Cormier, they got married in a televised wedding that October.

Earlier this year, they joined the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, Love Games, which premiered in February on discovery+

Ahead of the show's release, Cormier opened up to PEOPLE about their relationship and addressed the ongoing speculation about the status of their marriage after she was seen without her diamond ring in many photoshoots.

"It just gets annoying because, you know, people are constantly asking if we're still together or, you know, checking if I'm wearing my wedding ring or if I'm not wearing my wedding ring," Cormier said in February.

"And it's like, you know, I do a lot of modeling on the side and I don't always wear my wedding ring, but that doesn't mean there's trouble in paradise," she added. "People like to read into everything."

The American Idol alum continued, "And I also think it's kind of a rude question to ask a married couple if they're still married. I'm not going up to married people and asking if you're still married."

At the time, Cormier also said she and Vázquez Zermeño were hoping to eventually expand their family.