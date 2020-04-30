"She's not answering my texts, and she's not answering my phone calls," he says.

90 Day Fiance 's Ed Brown Wakes Up to Find Rose Vega Gone After Revealing He Wants a Vasectomy

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Ed Brown's relationship with Rose Vega may have just come to an end.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of the hit TLC series, Ed wakes up to discover that Rose is gone from their hotel room — hours after he revealed that he doesn't to have children together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Last night, I finally revealed to Rose that I want to have a vasectomy and I don't want any more kids," Ed explains about Rose, who is 31 years his junior. "And when I woke up this morning, she was gone."

"She's not answering my texts, and she's not answering my phone calls," he says.

RELATED: Photo of 90 Day Fiancé Star Ed Brown Looking Like a Model in 1988 Goes Viral

Understandably, "I'm really worried," Ed says. "She didn't leave a message with the front desk. I looked all around the hotel. But she's nowhere to be seen. I don't know where she is. I'm really confused and I'm sad."

Image zoom Ed Brown

Ahead of his trip to Rose's native Philippines, Ed, who lives in San Diego, California, was confident that she wanted to spend forever with him.

"Coming into this vacation, I thought she wants to marry me," Ed says. "It was really more about me trying to figure out for myself: Was Rose the one that I wanted?"

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé Star Ed Brown Reacts to Rumor That Girlfriend Rose Vega Is Engaged to a Woman

So when he discovered she had gone, "now it's Rose really sorting out for herself whether or not she wants to be with me."

Ed, who goes by “Big Ed” despite being under five feet tall, met Rose through social media. This season, he traveled to meet her for the first time in her home country. But the challenges that come with their age gap, the disapproval of his only daughter and unanswered questions about Rose’s past have threatened to cut their romance short.

Though Ed is not able to reveal the current status of their relationship while the show airs, in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, he said he is doing well.

“I’m happy, that’s all I can tell you,” he said. “I’m very, very happy.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.