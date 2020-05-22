90 Day Fiancé : David Wants to Discuss 'Getting Engaged' with Girlfriend Lana After Finally Meeting

David may have just met his longtime Ukrainian girlfriend Lana, but he's already thinking about taking their relationship to the next level.

In a sneak peek at Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, David and Lana spend time together after finally meeting in person following multiple failed attempts.

"It's our second date together," he says. "Lana and I have had a great time."

The two are seen walking arm-in-arm before stopping to take a few photos at Lana's request.

"It makes me feel really good that things are getting better and better," he adds.

But David has more than just a romantic stroll on his mind. The Las Vegas native wants to start discussing the next steps of their relationship.

Image zoom TLC

"Lana and I are going to dinner. I want to do something more romantic because I only have a few days left in Ukraine," he says. "I need to talk to Lana about getting engaged before I leave."

David and Lana's budding relationship came as a surprise to many viewers. Last week's highly anticipated meet-up came after David returned to the U.S. without meeting Lana after seven years of chatting online.

In the previous few episodes, David flew out to Ukraine but was stood up by Lana after she agreed to meet him at a train station. After the failed attempt, he made another plan to meet Lana at a local restaurant — but she never showed.

After returning to the U.S., he decided to give it one last shot and traveled back to Ukraine.

David, a cat-loving computer programmer, swore off American women forever after a series of failed relationships. Having always been attracted to Slavic beauties, he tried his luck on a Ukrainian dating website and fell in love with Lana.