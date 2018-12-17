90 Day Fiancé's Colt Johnson Admits He 'Made Mistakes' in Response to Cheating Accusations

90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson has spoken out after his wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima reportedly accused him of cheating.

The reality star responded to the infidelity rumors on Instagram Sunday by invoking former president Bill Clinton. Johnson admitted to “making mistakes” in his marriage.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I have received a lot of direct messages, a lot of things said about what happened. I would like to say yes I am human and I have faults,” Johnson, 33, wrote. “I most definitely made mistakes but my relationship with Larissa is more than what you see on TV. We are like any couple in the world with its ups and downs. We also have the fortunate misfortune of also exposing our selves for millions of people to dissect, diagnose and discuss.”

“Yes, I have received massive amounts of attention from fans, especially women,” he continued. “These things mixed with a relationship that has its problems makes for a dangerous scenario. I crossed the line between fan and fandom. The reality sometimes is lost and this is something I have to handle in private.”

The caption was accompanied by a clip of Clinton’s 1998 address to the American public, in which the president took “responsibility” for his relationship with Monica Lewinsky.

Much like in the video, Johnson also took ownership of his actions.

“In the past Larissa and I always tried to make it up and now we will talk about our futures,” Johnson concluded. “I am taking the responsibility for the things I did and for the people that suffered.”

According to Us Weekly, Lima, 32, accused her husband of cheating on Thursday when she posted screenshots of multiple direct messages. In one, a woman told Dos Santos Lima that Johnson was “sending d— pics to other women just so you know … He’s cheating on you and that sucks.”

Following the messages, Lima allegedly posted a photo on Instagram, which has since been deleted.

“I’m taking a break of internet,” she allegedly wrote at the time. “Truly hurt me seen my husband flirting online. I’ll be here answering my messages. My dress cost 150 by goodwill, I’m not a gold digger. I always cleaned his house, took care of him. I’m good, I just want to breathe. I can’t keep posting my personal life online, I just wished that he woke up and these women stop to message him [sic].”

Lima’s Instagram is currently set to private.

PEOPLE confirmed in early December that Johnson and Lima, who star on the current season of the TLC reality series, officially tied the knot earlier this year. According to Clark County Clerk’s Office records, the pair wed on June 24, 2018.

Johnson and Lima, who is from Brazil, met on social media. They met in person for the first time in Mexico, and Johnson proposed after five days. This season, viewers have watched as Johnson has struggled to fit Lima into his life and continues to worry about her high-maintenance lifestyle.

Instagram

Their secret marriage came months before Lima was arrested in Nevada in November in connection with domestic battery against Johnson.

On Nov. 10 at about 1:15 p.m., “officers were dispatched to a family disturbance at a residence in Northwest Las Vegas,” a public information officer for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE.

“Two people were contacted at the home who were arguing. At the conclusion of the investigation, it was determined that Dos Santos had committed Battery Domestic Violence on her husband and transported to the Clark County Detention Center,” the PIO said.

PEOPLE confirmed on Nov. 12 that the reality star had been released from the Clark County Detention Center.

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé‘s Kalani, a Mormon, Reveals She Lost Her Virginity to Samoan Boyfriend Asuelu

Lima’s arrest came after she reportedly posted a series of public messages to her Instagram Story about her relationship with Colt Johnson.

“HE TURNED OFF HIDE MY PHONE,” her Instagram account profile previously read, according to E! “HELP ME HE WANTS TO CALL THE POLICE HELP ME.”

After she posted the messages, Johnson addressed Lima’s arrest on social media.

“Larissa was arrested this afternoon. She suffers from high anxiety and several[sic] depression. She overreacted to problems that do not exist,” he wrote on his Instagram Story, according to fan account 90dayfiancefan, which captured screenshots. “I proceeded to deactivate her phone to try to defuse the situation. This escalated issues and matters became worse.She felt this action was a threat towards her and tried to reach out for help.”

Johnson allegedly added, “Not long after her cry was posted, the police came and knocked down the front door. They drew their guns at me and handcuffed me.”

“The police interviewed us but not long after they decided to arrest Larissa,” he allegedly wrote. “No one was hurt and I did not press charges against my wife. However it is policy in the state of Nevada that since we are in a domestic partnership, someone had to be arrested.”

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.