Ed Brown, who goes by "Big Ed" on 90 Day Fiancè, revealed that he’s been teased for his appearance since he was 5 years old

90 Day Fiancè ’s Big Ed Opens Up About Meeting Rosemarie and Being 'Teased' for His Appearance

Ed Brown is opening up about his relationship with Rosemarie Vega and his past.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star — who goes by “Big Ed” despite being under five feet tall — appeared as a guest on Saturday's episode of The Night Time Show podcast and discussed his journey on the reality series, currently airing on TLC.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

This season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days follows eight international couples who have an existing relationship online and meet for the first time. Brown, 54, traveled from San Diego to the Philippines to meet Vega, 23, after they initially connected through social media.

The couple encountered various challenges throughout the season, including their age difference, the disapproval of Brown’s adult daughter and his confession that he does not want to have children with Vega, who has a 4-year-old son.

Image zoom TLC

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé Star Ed Brown's Greatest Throwback Photos That'll Make You Swoon

“I never thought of her as this young girl,” Brown said on The Night Time Show, referencing the age gap between him and Vega. “She just became this single mother that I wanted to help.”

He later added, “The first conversation we had was, ‘Look, Rose, I’m 54. I’m old enough to be your dad.’ And she’s like, ‘Well you’re actually one year older than my dad.’ And I’m like ‘Oh my god, so great let’s just be friends.’ And she’s like ‘No, age is just a number.’ I’ll never forget that. You know, age is just a number.”

Brown also shared that his connection with Vega prior to meeting in person was immediate, calling her “hilarious” and “adorable.”

RELATED VIDEO: 90 Day Fiance: Big Ed Gets a Tour of Rose's Philippines Home

Despite his enthusiasm, Brown said his only daughter, 29-year-old Tiffany, instantly disapproved of his participation on 90 Day Fiancè.

“My daughter and my ex-wife, they were 90 Day Fiancé people,” he said. “They watch every episode. So right away when I told my daughter, ‘Hey I’m thinking about doing this show,’ she’s like ‘You’re an idiot.’ And she hung up on me.”

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé Star Ed Brown's Most Iconic Moments

In addition to sharing details about his time on the show, Brown opened up about his personal life outside of 90 Day Fiancé, revealing that he was bullied for his appearance from a young age.

“I was teased about my neck since I was 5 years old,” he said. “People aren’t comfortable when they see something that’s not normal. But listen, you can also be different and embrace that, and not let it define who you are, and you can also laugh at yourself.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.