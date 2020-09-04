90 Day Fiancé’s Angela Deem Battles Pre-Wedding Jitters in New Sneak Peek

“I’m scared to death,” Angela Deem says on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek of Sunday’s episode, Angela begins getting ready for her wedding to Michael Ilesanmi and shares that she’s experiencing some pre-wedding jitters.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m getting married today,” she says during her confessional. “I’m scared to death, what the f---?”

“I guess I should be happy to get down the alter, but the reality is there’s just too much going through my mind right now,” Angela continues, as the clip shows her waiting to have her hair done for the ceremony. “It’s just really too much to process.”

Image zoom TLC

The 90 Day Fiancé franchise has documented Angela’s ups and downs with Michael over the years, including a moment in 2018 in which she took off her engagement ring and declared she was “done.”

At the time, she learned in an episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days that Michael had called her his “elder.”

“I’m not your elder, I’m not your damn elder,” Angela said. “Michael, you’ve just pissed me off. Did you really say that, Michael?”

“How about this?” she continued as she took off her engagement ring. “I’m done already. F— you ’cause I’m your elder and you respect what I said. We’re done.”

Image zoom TLC

Two years later, Michael and Angela are prepared to officially wed despite her “anxieties” about taking the big step.

“We're getting ready to tie the knot here in Nigeria and this is not how I envisioned it,” Angela says in the latest preview, sharing that she wished she had some of her family there with her. “I thought I would have my mom, my grandkids, my daughter to help me get ready.”

Still, Angela moves forward with her preparations for the wedding, telling the hairdresser that she doesn’t want Michael to see any of her accessories and giving her fiancé a sweet kiss before kicking him out.